Exasperated NC bar owners get a new, unwelcome surprise: Canceled liquor licenses

"We know how challenging this last year has been," Strickland said. "We're going to make (renewals) as easy as possible for them. ... This is not a new obstacle being added."

Getting a liquor license for the first time is difficult, requiring background checks and fingerprinting and approvals from local law enforcement. It also isn't cheap, with Porter saying her annual renewal runs more than $2,000. When Porter's bar wasn't allowed to reopen on May 1, the renewal date, she didn't pay for a permit she didn't think she could use. Now, she sees the cancellations as one more barrier to reopening.

"Really, it's just one more bureaucratic red-tape shuffle standing between us and getting back on our feet," Porter said.

'Bar owners have been through so much'

Some of the bars with canceled permits have already closed, including Criterion in Durham and Isaac Hunter's Tavern in Raleigh, which owner Zack Medford said he sold last year. Medford has been an outspoken advocate for bars since the start of the pandemic. He said the canceled permits should have never happened.