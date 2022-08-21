Bob Krumroy: The bike man

There’s a Bible verse that Robert Krumroy lives by: “To whom much is given, much will be required (Luke 12:48).”

He learned it from his father, a devout and generous man who often helped others. If you are blessed with talents, wealth, knowledge and time, you are expected to help others.

Since his retirement as manager of N.C. Principal Financial Group, Krumroy — whose friends and family call him Bob — devotes most of his free time and much of his financial resources towards charitable efforts benefitting underprivileged children.

As an executive, he was responsible for bringing the Principal Financial Group to North Carolina, building its largest operation in the U.S. and helping it become the country’s largest writer of 401K plans. His time in the financial services industry opened doors to civic leadership and put him alongside other executives with deep pockets.

While a Rotarian, he worked with city officials and a group of private donors to complete a public housing renovation for residents in a blighted East Greensboro community. He also led fundraising efforts for Greensboro Beautiful from 2012-2018, securing some of its largest funding gains.

But it’s his work as president of the Bikes for Kids Foundation that drives him now. He leads the foundation with longtime friend and finance industry colleague, Bill Pollakov.

Their foundation targets third-graders in Title 1 schools (those with families whose incomes are below the federal poverty level). They give more than 1,600 bikes annually in Guilford County alone. Thousands more receive them throughout state and country.

While each kid gets a bike, it’s more than that. It’s designed as a three-year curriculum in which their teachers lead discussions about goal-setting and what they want to be when they grow up. The students read character-building books — written by Krumroy — and write essays about their goals.

Greensboro is the program’s flagship, but it’s also used in California, New York, Pennsylvania., Florida, Tennessee and Georgia. Program expansions include Charlotte, Durham, Wilmington and Randolph and Carteret counties.

Krumroy "is committed to making Greensboro a place we will all want live,” says Suzanne Nazim, who nominated Krumroy for the 7 Over Seventy award.

She praises his commitment to Greensboro and its underserved children. Krumroy believes that inspiring them to “Think Big, Work Hard, Be Kind and make NO Excuses” (the title of a book he’s written for third-graders) and continue their education beyond high school will help stop generational poverty, which is the ultimate goal, she says.

For all of his career accomplishments — which also include authoring nine marketing books for the financial industry — Krumroy says it’s his community work that’s been the most gratifying. He’s happiest when working to help improve the lives of others.

“Being in the financial industry, we managed a lot of money. We met a lot of people who had a lot of money. There were those who were philanthropic, and those who were not; and those who were happy and those who were not. I found that those who were happiest were those who were givers. Giving is one of life’s greatest blessings,” he says.