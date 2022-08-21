Bob Page: A community force

The naysayers thought it downright crazy: Selling used dishes for a living?

Bob Page’s idea went from hobby to a small mail-order business to what is today the largest retailer of china, crystal, silverware, estate jewelry and collectibles in the world: Replacements Ltd.

That 500,000-square-foot facility east of downtown Greensboro holds 11 million pieces of new and discontinued patterns, serving more than 10 million customers across the globe, including The Vatican, and generating $100 million annually.

If Bob Page, 77, were only defined by his business acumen and the global reach of Replacements, most entrepreneurs might be contented. But Page is neither content to rest on his business success nor is he comfortable with any one-dimensional persona.

“Bob is still living the values he learned from his father while growing up dirt poor on a tobacco farm in Rockingham County, about sharing and helping your neighbor," says Lisa Conklin, who nominated Page for the & Over Seventy honor. "This drives him personally and professionally.”

“To those who have much, much is expected,” Page recently told the News & Record.

Page is many things to many people:

He and his employees have built three Habitat for Humanity homes and assisted with dozens of others.

He recently opened “Bob’s Closet,” partnering with area non-profits to provide clothing to families, many new to the United States.

He donated $100,000 to help Afghan refugees resettle.

He hired more than 100 Kosovo refugees and offered them classes to learn English.

He has financially supported the Triad Health Project, a local non-profit promoting sexual health and justice, since the mid-1980s. He provided that project a day center for those living with HIV.

An advocate for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender rights, he has been a leader in defeating North Carolina’s ban on same-sex marriage.

He was a vocal opponent of legislation requiring transgender people to use public bathrooms to match their birth gender. That law, too, was defeated.

He has quietly supported a wide array of nonprofits and community organizations working for social justice, equality and affordable housing.

Through his unique business model, he has cast Greensboro into the national and international limelight. Page, Replacements and its products have appeared in or on Inc., Forbes and Fast Company magazines, the New York Times, CNN, "Animal Planet," "Guiding Light" and "Everybody Loves Raymond." Customers have included Oprah, Barbara Streisand, Ted Kennedy, Patrick Swayze and Carnival Cruise Lines. Rand McNally once named Replacements to its list of the nation’s top 25 free attractions.

“We do sell a product, but what we really sell is a memory,” Page once told Passports Magazine.

Last year, in recognition of exemplary community service, Page received North Carolina’s highest honor: The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Other distinctions include: N.C. A&T State University’s Human Rights Medal; the Welfare Reform Liaison Project Sonia Sotomayor Award; North Carolina for Community and Justice Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award; Children of Vietnam’s Ben Wilson Humanitarian Award; Guilford Green Foundation Visionary Award; Latino Community Coalition Notable Latinos in the Triad; LGBT Business Owner of the Year.

Page shares a favorite inspirational quote: “To the world, you may be just one person. But to one person, you may be the world.”