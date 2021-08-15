Dot Kendall Kearns: Education advocate is a woman of many firsts

Dot Kendall Kearns was nearly speechless when the Guilford County Board of Commissioners announced they had designated June 27 as Dorothy “Dot” Kendall Kearns Day. Kearns was invited to the commissioners’ meeting in early June for the announcement, which had been kept a secret.

“I’ve never been so surprised,” Kearns said. “I would never have come in jeans.”

The recognition was fitting for a woman who has spent most of her 90 years in public service, advocating for equal opportunities for education for all children.

“It is staggering how one person can spend a life standing toe-to-toe with so many issues of critical importance on behalf of all of us — the education of children, the strength of families, preservation of local land, preservation of voting rights and women's rights — working to build the strengths of our society and eliminate the weaknesses,” said Ellen Weiner, who nominated Kearns for 7 Over Seventy.