It's our third year honoring seven

This is the third year Senior Resources of Guilford and the News & Record have partnered to present the 7 Over Seventy awards, honoring the contributions of older adults who have greatly impacted Guilford County through their careers, community service and civic and social engagement.

This year’s honorees have devoted their lives to serving others, often behind the scenes with little fanfare. These men and women are an inspiration, passionate about bettering their community and sharing their blessings with others.

We hope you’ll enjoy their stories (below) along with a video showcasing the honorees.

This year’s 7 Over Seventy Gold Sponsor is Replacements Ltd., and the Silver sponsor is Priba.

Thank you to these sponsors, along with those who nominated and helped select our honorees, and to you, our readers, for helping us celebrate these hometown heroes!