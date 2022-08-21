Ivan Saul Cutler: Greensboro’s cheerleader

Entrepreneur meets raconteur meets iconoclast.

Meet Ivan Saul Cutler: community ambassador, city advocate, non-profit promoter, photographer-at-large.

Across Greensboro, Cutler, 74, is engaged, energetic, gregarious and ubiquitous. Cutler might use words like this when sending his quirky birthday greetings over Facebook, beginning with “You really know how to defy chronology with…”

“I’m always trying to improve things. And myself,” he says. “These are virtues instilled by my parents. There’s a Yiddish term — kvell. It means to be joyful, to have a sense of accomplishment, not in an egotistical way, but in helping others succeed. For me, it’s self-actualizing. This helps me grow. I’m willing to serve.”

Cutler’s passions include public education, human rights, inclusion, fellowship and faith.

His public service has provided awareness-raising for Habitat for Humanity, Guilford Child Development, The Salvation Army, Greensboro’s United Way, Guilford County Schools, Preservation Greensboro, and Summit House.

He has served on the Greensboro Human Rights Commission, the Greensboro Public Library, Greensboro Jewish Federation, Temple Emanuel, the NAACP Greensboro branch, and The Enrichment Fund for the Guilford County Schools — “the joy of finding ways to give away money to enrich the lives of children.”

He has graduated Impact Greensboro, Greensboro City Academy, and Guilford County Citizens’ Academy. He is a precinct judge, ensuring smooth voter operations.

“When I think of Ivan, I am reminded of the late Maya Angelou saying ‘…people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel,’" says Cutler's nominator John Graham.

Today, Cutler traverses Greensboro, capturing with his camera the activities of non-profits, clubs, and organizations: “The camera, just by holding it, becomes key to introductions and new friendships.”

He considers himself a photojournalist, a chronicler of Greensboro through his self-created MakingNewz! — an outlet linking community. The playful logo for MakingNewz! is a kid newspaper carrier, hearkening to Cutler’s boyhood days delivering the Los Angeles Times.

Reared in Compton, Calif. (“I was there before Dr. Dre”), Cutler is the youngest and last survivor of four brothers (“Looking at their ages, I think I was an oops!”). His father was Lithuanian, his mother Ukrainian. (“Clearly, I have an immigrant perspective of the United States, and it’s a good feeling.")

Living in Pasadena, Los Angeles, Alhambra and San Francisco, Cutler calls himself a “Californian Carolinian,” arriving in Greensboro in 1989 to work for Furniture Today magazine.

On the street, it’s easy to spot Cutler toting his signature camera and wearing a garishly colorful shirt or wild bow tie (“I tie them myself. Never perfectly. It brings both distinction and humility simultaneously.”)

Sporting salt-and-pepper hair and beard, he laughs when passersby remind him of portraying the Commandments-toting Moses at the Jewish Festival. “Moses,” they’ll tease, “let these ominous rain clouds go.”

There’s something more, something deeper. Cutler and his wife serve on the Chevra Kadisha, the Holy Society of men and women who prepare the Jewish deceased for burial. Because the deceased cannot express gratitude, this service is one of the great good deeds in Jewish faith.

“Responsibility defines us. And we define responsibility. There is no score card except in my heart,” he says. “It’s what you do when no one is watching you.”