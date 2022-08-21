James Church: The Swiss Army Knife

James Daniel Church remembers how a sheriff’s deputy would stop to chat a minute with kids while patrolling rural Guilford. In later years, a ride-along sealed the deal.

“Maybe I can help people this way. I surely didn’t do it for the money,” he laughs, recalling 30 years as a Guilford sheriff’s deputy, 42 years with the Northeast Guilford Volunteer Fire Department.

Reserve officer. Jail security. Patrol deputy. Detective. Firefighter. First responder. Hostage negotiator. Sheriff’s SWAT member. First aid instructor. Firearms instructor. Honor Guard pallbearer for those who died in the line of duty. Even now at 78, he works part time in courtroom security.

Church is a Master Mason and Shriner, advocating for Shriner Burn Centers. “If your heart doesn’t go out to those children, you don’t have a heart.”

In 1990, he was named Guilford Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year, an honor he shucks off: “I did my job. I didn’t do anything special.”

James Church’s law enforcement and firefighting career is evidence enough that he’s the Swiss Army knife of public safety and public service.

At the Guilford Sheriff’s Department, through four administrations, Church rose through the ranks, retiring in 2011 as Detective Sergeant. After working on patrol, he started in criminal investigations working burglaries and larcenies. Suspicious fires and arson cases followed. He next went to the major crimes division, investigating homicides. Somewhere, he found time to teach Basic Law Enforcement Training at GTCC.

His son Jeremy, a Greensboro Fire Department captain, describes a father who consistently demonstrated an indefatigable work ethic, bulldog tenacity, and team play.

If he sensed his children or colleagues were about to misstep, about to make a bad decision or about to embark on a fool’s errand, he would gently chide: “You cannot run a cow in the Kentucky Derby.”

“I have been blessed to have a front row seat to see exactly how selfless and giving a person can be," says Jeremy Church, who nominated his dad for the 7 Over Seventy honor. "Even after retirement, his dedication and service to community is present every day. In service to this community, he is a shining star.'"

James Church says he always felt called to be of service: “My Mom and Daddy were the same kind of way. At church during community prayers, they’d hear a neighbor was feeling poorly or in need. They’d get us all in the truck and we go pay a visit, bringing food or such.

“When I was a boy, if the church doors were open, my family was there. I was the youngest of seven children so I had eight good teachers — including Mom and Dad. I learned respect for others. I learned right from wrong. I learned what yes meant, what no meant, what maybe meant.”

In an earlier life, Church farmed tobacco and at one point he tried juggling that with his budding law enforcement career.

“Farming was good to my family but, my goodness, it was sun up to sun down. I told myself ‘One of these has got to go; I’ll die before I’m 40.'”

Looking back — and then looking forward — James Church would like to be remembered this way: “I hope I have really helped people, young and old, especially the kids.”