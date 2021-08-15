Lea Williams: Service to others inspires educator and author

Educator and author Lea Williams has made a career of leadership and advocacy in higher learning.

“The breadth and depth of her education, her writing, her civic engagement and her commitment to inclusivity and diversity make her an example of a well-lived life in true servant leadership,” said Florence Gatten, who nominated Williams for the 7 Over Seventy award.

Williams, who has a doctorate in education, was the associate vice chancellor for academic affairs career accomplishments at N.C. A&T University, where she led innovate academic-program-assessment initiatives and was the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools liaison for the university’s re-accreditation.

“In teaching, and also in working with nonprofit organizations, I never looked for a career that necessarily paid a lot, but found a career that was fulfilling,” Williams said.

Williams has a notable track record for securing funding for the university and nonprofit organizations, including grants from the Charles A. Dana Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Ford Foundation, Lilly Endowment, North Carolina Humanities Council, and the W. K. Kellogg Foundation.