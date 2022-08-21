Marie Poteat: Nature lover

On her 64-acre family farm near Jamestown, Marie Poteat carefully cultivates — planting native grasses, shrubs, and brambles, transforming the land to what the first European settlers encountered nearly 300 years ago.

In stages and in cycles, she balances her “early successional habitat” — native prairie — with pines, mixed hardwood and forest. Since 2009, her controlled fires, mechanized bush-hogging and gingerly applied herbicides have introduced “living in balance with nature.”

There is an intended domino effect: The flora feeds the insects which feed the birds which encourages the proliferation of larger animals, from hawks and owls, to snakes, salamanders and frogs to deer.

“We (society) have brought in so many of these non-native, invasive plants that animals can’t use. It’s almost sterile for them,” the 76-year-old says. “It’s why a lot of our insect and bird populations are declining.”

An imbalanced Mother Nature impacts the food chain and food supply, she says: “I would like people to recognize that one fact – food supply.”

Poteat’s service and associations include Piedmont Land Conservancy, Audubon Society, Guilford County Parks & Recreation Commission, Carolina Butterfly Society and Piedmont Bird Club.

While on the Guilford County Open Space Committee, she helped evaluate, purchase and protect large tracts of pristine land, including Greensboro’s Benbow and Richardson-Taylor preserves, Oak Ridge’s Cascades Preserve, High Point’s Rich Fork Preserve, and Pleasant Garden’s Company Mill Preserve.

She has created an endowment through the Community Foundation of Greensboro to maintain her property and “continue the work after I’m no longer here.”

“Through her accomplishments, there are far greater areas where wildlife can find a safe home,” says Dick Feulner, who nominated Poteat for 7 Over Seventy.

Poteat's love of nature comes from growing up on her family’s farm — purchased 1952 — and growing food for the family. While on international business travel, she got a first-hand look at nature out of balance. Visits to India particularly resonated.

Today, her current home project is chopping and cutting 4.5 acres to add more pollinating plants. Since 2009, she has turned back time at her Poteat Deep River Preserve.

And over time, she has witnessed a more diverse and burgeoning bird population. She’s identified butterflies previously undiscovered in Guilford County. Her mountain mint attracts “a sea of bees.” Her native plants help protect water quality in the nearby Deep River while providing a haven for habitat.

“The results have been tangible, and it’s come much quicker than I had expected,” Poteat says. “It’s a joy to step outside and see that something is using plants that I planted.”

Native N.C. plants can include milkweed, sunflower, black-eyed Susan, wax myrtle, various ferns, calico aster, wild bergamot, pin oak and loblolly pine.

Non-native plants include kudzu or Bradford pear.

“I’ve gone from conservation to preservation, and now I’m in my education phase,” she says. “I’m trying to educate why native plants are important and encourage people to use native plants, small, not aggressive, easy to maintain and that look good in yards.

“I would like everybody to think about how simple the solutions are. I see how my work has made a difference that I can tangibly measure. This one little old lady in Guilford County. I hope that gives others hope.”