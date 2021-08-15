Richard Rhyne: Former shopkeeper advocates for the overlooked

Richard Rhyne has always recognized worth in the overlooked, be it architectural elements of old buildings or people who have been discarded by society.

He generated income from selling architectural antiques at Rhyne’s Corner Cupboard, a downtown shop he ran with his wife, and he established his place in the community by being an advocate of social justice for the marginalized.

“If you’re able to affect in some way the life of one person, then the investment in that person was worth it,” Rhyne said.

Rhyne began his professional career in law but went into the Lutheran ministry. He felt everyone is equal and wanted to use ministry-driven social justice to bring about change.

“My folks always had a clear message that the family of God was THE family of God,” Rhyne said.

While an outreach assistant to the bishop for the Lutheran Synod of North Carolina, Rhyne visited an inner-city church in Philadelphia and was inspired to establish a racially integrated church in Greensboro. He helped found Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in the African American neighborhood of Warnersville.