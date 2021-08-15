Robin Britt: Former Congressman devotes his life to helping kids

Robin Britt could have had a career in law, or as a lobbyist. But when the former Congressman, who is now 79, lost his second term in 1984, he came home to Greensboro to start Project Uplift, a program to help impoverished children and their parents.

Britt was inspired to start the nonprofit after serving on the Congressional Select Committee on Hunger. That time was an awakening.

“When I was practicing law, if you had asked me what percentage of children in the United States were in poverty, I would have said 3%,” Britt said.

He learned it was more like 20%, and considerably higher for minorities.

Britt immersed himself in research on the disadvantages children of low-income families face later in life.

“Children who don’t have exposure to reading and good educational opportunities, whether at home or other settings, will arrive at school and can’t do what other kids do,” Britt said.

Project Uplift was so successful, it became one of George H.W. Bush’s 1000 Points of Light.