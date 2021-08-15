Robin Britt: Former Congressman devotes his life to helping kids

Robin Britt could have had a career in law, or as a lobbyist. But when the former Congressman, who is now 79, lost his second term in 1984, he came home to Greensboro to start Project Uplift, a program to help impoverished children and their parents.
Britt was inspired to start the nonprofit after serving on the Congressional Select Committee on Hunger. That time was an awakening.
“When I was practicing law, if you had asked me what percentage of children in the United States were in poverty, I would have said 3%,” Britt said.
He learned it was more like 20%, and considerably higher for minorities.
Britt immersed himself in research on the disadvantages children of low-income families face later in life.
“Children who don’t have exposure to reading and good educational opportunities, whether at home or other settings, will arrive at school and can’t do what other kids do,” Britt said.
Project Uplift was so successful, it became one of George H.W. Bush’s 1000 Points of Light.
Former Gov. Jim Hunt took notice and appointed him Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. He wanted Britt to inaugurate the state’s new Smart Start initiative to establish a “Partnership for Children” in counties across the state. The program won the Innovations in American Government Award from Harvard University and the Ford Foundation.
“I looked all over the state to pick the person that I thought had the heart, the energy and the commitment to do early childhood education in a different way from any place in the country,” Hunt told the News & Record in 2019, when Britt retired.
“Robin went to work on it like a man possessed,” Hunt said. “It was just what he believed in. It worked in the way that I thought things should work. It was some of the best work that’s ever been done for our state.”
While secretary, Britt also established Family Resource Centers in counties highly impacted by poverty.
“Why some kids make it out of poverty is because there is an adult who takes an interest in the child,” Britt said.
Britt left Raleigh in 1998 and became the executive director of Guilford Child Development, a growing organization that helps low-income children and their families through a variety of programs such as Head Start, which prepares kids for entry into school.
“If you’re not reading at level by third grade, you will likely drop out of school,” Britt said.
Britt added the Early Head Start program to assist children as early as six weeks.
“The greatest brain development comes in the first three years of life,” Britt said.
The combined Head Start/Early Head Start program grew from 600 children each year to more than 1,400.
“Robin's inspired leadership as CEO of Guilford Child Development had a significant impact on Guilford County and made a tangible difference in the lives of its citizens, especially children and families in poverty,” said Michael Solomon, who nominated Britt for the 7 Over Seventy award. “He was a leader in raising consciousness to the importance of early learning and development to a child's success in school and in life.”
To help nurture children’s early development, Britt established Guilford Child Development’s Nurse Family Partnership, offering free nurse visits to low-income, first-time mothers. It was a first for North Carolina and has been replicated in other states.
“It’s the most transformative program that I am aware of,” Britt said.
Britt grew Guilford Child Development by adding needed services and doubling the workforce.
In addition to nurturing kids, Britt credits part of Guilford Child Development’s success to nurturing teachers.
“It’s getting mentors out into the classrooms and observing and helping them improve the dynamics of the classroom,” Britt said.