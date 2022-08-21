Whitney Grove Vanderwerff: Moving behind the scenes

Whitney Grove Vanderwerff isn’t a Greensboro native, but she may as well be. That’s how much she loves it.

She was a 27-year-old mother working on her Ph.D when she moved to Greensboro in 1969. Her son and daughter are now in their 50s, and she’s retired.

What’s kept her here? It’s a simple — people.

“I look at what people have given to Greensboro, and what keeps me here is people and the things that they have started,” she says.

Vanderwerff speaks of Greensboro in the same way proud parents brag about their children. She names its parks and greenways, public libraries and services for immigrants and refugees among its many strengths.

She’s proud to live in a city with organizations like the Interactive Resource Center, The Family Justice Center and New Arrivals Institute, which help those most in need — the homeless, victims of domestic and sexual violence and immigrants and refugees.

Vanderwerff’s ability to connect with the humanity in others, to put herself in their shoes, was instilled by a woman she most adored: her grandmother. They spent a lot of time together in her native Roanoke, Va.

“She was a privileged person, and she knew it,” Vanderwerff recalls.

Her grandmother often spoke of racial and socioeconomic injustices.

“It opened my eyes to begin to think for myself and to look around me,” Vanderwerff says. “I revered her and loved her so much.”

Women continued to influence Vanderwerff. Her list of Greensboro influences include Yvonne Johnson, Claudette Burroughs White, Carolyn Coleman, Katie Dorsett, Alma Adams and Nettie Coad.

“We could write chapters about every one of them,” she says. “I look at those women…and the discrimination they faced and the racism — institutional and structural — and I just marvel at what they accomplished. I feel like I’m standing on their shoulders.”

Vanderwerff’s civic engagement began 31 years ago with the League of Women Voters of Guilford County and continues today. Additional board memberships include Citizens for Responsible Government, Guilford Women Improving Race Relations and Greensboro Housing Coalition. She was heavily involved with the One City, One Book and One City, One Author programs through her various roles with the Friends of the Greensboro Public Library.

These days, she’s very focused on immigration reform and serves as founding member and chairwoman of the LWPT Immigration Policy Reform Roundtable. She’s also a founding member of the LWV N.C. Immigration League Action Team.

Her career accomplishments include her role as academic dean at Greensboro College and executive director of the National Alliance for Non-Violent Programming, a diverse network of national and international nonprofit women’s organizations.

“Because Whitney deliberately chooses to cast the spotlight and credit onto others, it is strikingly difficult to find public reference to many of her contributions," says Susan Stinson, who nominated Vanderwerff for the 7 Over Seventy award.

"Her impact on public policies, programs and practices, often achieved through private meetings with those who govern, police, manage, judge, fund and sheriff our community, is known only by those individuals," Stinson says. "Though Whitney has tangibly changed countless individual lives, through her personal intervention, generosity, mentorship, advocacy, and support, her efforts are often known only to those individuals and sometimes unknown even to them.”