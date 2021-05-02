Cass Jewelers in Greensboro is a fourth-generation full-service jeweler, serving the community since 1948.

The store offers fine jewelry, estate-jewelry sales, insurance appraisals and jewelry and watch repair. They also offered a popular estate-buying event recently.

Question: What’s the key to your company’s longevity?

Answer: Our family dynamic. We’ve always had a good relationships throughout the entire family.

What innovation or feature do you offer?

Custom design. Customers can bring in a picture, and we can sketch out an idea customer might have. We create a hand-carved wax model of the idea and then do the casting and finishing in gold, silver or platinum.

What do you provide that might surprise people?

We do a lot of free things, believe it or not, including cleaning customers’ jewelry while they wait.

How did the pandemic alter your business practices?

We had to close for about 1.5 months due to restrictions. We were able to reopen in May last year following sanitary guidelines, social distancing, sanitizing, etc.

Customers appreciate that we try to keep them and ourselves safe as possible following COVID guidelines. Business picked back up last summer after people started coming back out, and we’ve been busy ever since.

