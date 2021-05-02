The store, which opened during the pandemic, offers antiques, consignment items and “Authentic North Carolina Goods” that make great gifts.

And, yes, the shop is home to “The Star Wars Store,” an extensive assortment of collectibles and memorabilia.

“We specialize in facilitating quality vendors and consignors with a clean, well-lit showroom to display and sell their valuables,” says Tom Clark, owner.

“It is our goal to present specialized vendors that are knowledgeable in their specific category,” Clark says. “We consider every avenue -- from clocks, records, toys, war memorabilia, primitives, coins and stamps, among others.”

Clark says the store is posting “even more items” online and setting up buyers with the ability to purchase online.

“What are we doing to bring people back now that the pandemic is waning?” Clark says. “Everything and anything! We have not stopped reaching out since our opening in August of 2020. We have been well received by the community and continue to do everything possible to let people know we are here and plan to keep moving forward.”

