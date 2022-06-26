ALANA V. ALLEN: Excellence in Nonprofit

Alana Allen’s adult life has been filled with many good works and much recognition for them.

In addition to serving 15,000 people statewide through her Greensboro/High Point nonprofit I Am A Queen for more than 13 years, she was named one of Black Business Ink’s “40 Under 40: Most Influential African Americans in the Triad (2022)” and received other major service awards – the 2017 A.C. Stowe Lifetime Achievement Award presented by McDonald’s “Rhythms of Triumph,” and the 2022 Leadership Greensboro Service Medal. She also takes pride in her service as deputy press secretary for North Carolina’s first female governor, Beverly Perdue.

Because of trauma of her early life, all this was a long time coming.

“At the age of 6, I was sexually assaulted,” Allen says. “I held my secret for 18 years, and it nearly destroyed my life. In 2009, my life hit rock bottom, and I surrendered through the power of prayer to forgive everyone who hid my secret. I decided to start a nonprofit to work with girls who needed help with their self-esteem, confidence and leadership skills. I started a program based on what I needed as a child.”

Today, Allen advocates for HIV-, human trafficking- and sexual assault-awareness through Project No More Shame.

Allen, whose “day job” is as director of alumni communications at N.C. A&T University, believes women-led organizations are essential in the community.

“So many girls and women need resources for leadership opportunities, career development, housing and resources for children,” she says.

"I Am A Queen is a youth-focused mentoring nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that young women ages 10-18 can reach their goals for higher education and leadership. Young women are selected annually to commit to the program and must demonstrate a high need and a high level of motivation to achieve what no one in their family has accomplished,” says Patrice Buchanan, a colleague who nominated Allen for the Inspire Award. “The program is intentional about building a girl’s self-esteem, helping them to overcome obstacles and preparing them for college and a career.”

Girls who complete the program from middle to high school rack up to 250 hours of community service, which makes them eligible for scholarship funding. For six consecutive years, five or six high school graduates from the program have been accepted into a four-year college or university.

In addition to the Queen’s Rise Leadership Program, which runs 10 months out of the year, the nonprofit also conducts annual community outreach projects such as its annual back to school drive, Ultimate Christmas Adoption Program, and Winter Drive for the Homeless.

Allen, who assists the United Way of Greater Greensboro with marketing and communications, says she has learned a great deal in the past 13 years. Technology has improved the operations of nonprofits, but those skills are not most important to her.

“I have learned to show people that they matter. It’s key to serving teen girls, parents, and the community. If you are going to help people, help them. Show up and stay consistent.”

I Am A Queen grew significantly during the COVID pandemic, Allen adds. “During the pandemic, I Am A Queen increased in size because girls needed a positive outlet. It was a boom effect of membership and the number of families that need support.”

Buchanan praises Allen’s dedication to her nonprofit. “What stands out about Alana is her humble spirit and go-getter attitude. She is a leader to many and a servant to the community, and she cares about them all.”

Allen simply says, “Every time a girl says, ‘I Am A Queen,’ she breaks chains of rejection, defeat, and pain off her life.”

AT A GLANCE

Name: Alana V. Allen

Title: Founder/Executive Director, I Am A Queen nonprofit; director of alumni communications, N.C. A&T; consultant, Alana Knows Nonprofits Consulting, LLC

Education: Degree in journalism, mass communications (public relations), N.C. A&T

Family: Mother, Annie B. Allen; dad, Donald L. Allen; sister, Danielle A. Crosby; niece, Gabrielle Allen-Crosby; and Rosa A. Britt, my only living grandmother

Proudest accomplishment: I Am A Queen has served 15,000 people in North Carolina over the past 13 years.

Fun fact: My sister’s dog, Kanye West Crosby, and I do videos on social media to raise awareness about I Am A Queen and to raise funds for the organization.