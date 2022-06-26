CAITLIN STAY: 2022 Woman of the Year

Five years ago, Caitlin Stay moved to Greensboro and fell in love … with the city and its people.

“I’ve lived in a lot of places, but I had this urge to dive into this community,” Stay says. “I can’t put a finger on what it is, but I fell in love with this place right away.”

And she has clearly made her mark on the city, so much so that she was recently chosen as the News & Record’s Woman of the Year.

“She has jumped into serving this community in so many ways, giving through her time, treasure and talent,” says colleague Kevin Shoffner, who nominated her for the honor.

Bio Box Name: Caitlin Stay Title: Regional director of philanthropy for Children’s Home Society of North Carolina Education: Master of science in counseling psychology, Mount Saint Mary’s University, Los Angeles; Bachelor of fine arts in historic preservation, Savannah College of Art and Design Family: Husband, Craig Stay; daughter, Violet, age 6 Proudest accomplishment: My daughter, Violet, of course! Fun fact: My husband and I bought an ’89 Volkswagen Vanagon that we’ve had for a year now. We try to get that out when it’s running to take Violet camping.

Stay has been an active volunteer for organizations as diverse as the Greensboro History Museum, River Landing at Sandy Ridge senior community and the Women’s Resource Center.

The variety is intentional, she says. “I did want to diversify the populations that I serve, and they all have special meaning to me through their mission or through the people who work there.”

She works as regional director of philanthropy for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, a nonprofit that has been around since 1902. It’s has always been a force in the community, she says, creating families, supporting families and pushing for family well-being.

Stay and two other regional directors – in Raleigh and in Charlotte – talk with donors, supporters and volunteers, about the work CHS is doing. They also run community leadership councils made up of volunteers trained to advocate for CHS, and for foster care and adoption in general.

It’s important work, and she’s good at it, Shoffner says. But Stay’s career path once took her in a very different direction.

She grew up in a 200-year-old farmhouse in western New York, so a degree in historic preservation from the Savannah College of Art and Design was a natural fit. Then she worked in art galleries in San Francisco and Los Angeles before turning to entertainment marketing.

Luxury Management Group was just starting up, and the work was exciting, she says.

“I was in my 20s, and I was around celebrities all the time. … But it got to a point where I was learning more about what made me tick and realizing that I was more of a purpose-driven person.”

A graduate degree in counseling psychology, a practicum in the city of Watts and volunteer work with an afterschool program for underserved youth took her closer to what that purpose was.

So did marriage to Craig Stay and a move to Providence, where she worked for Family Services of Rhode Island and then at a therapeutic boarding school in Massachusetts, Meadowridge Academy.

During that time, she also gave birth to her daughter, Violet. And she and her husband decided to move to North Carolina to be closer to her parents.

The goal was Charlotte, where her parents live, but her husband got a job opportunity in the Triad. They checked out Greensboro, and that was the beginning of a beautiful relationship.

Stay volunteered at the YWCA Emergency Family Shelter for a while, but four years ago, she was hired as a community engagement specialist at CHS. She was promoted to interim regional director after 11 months, and six months later, she was named to her current post.

She says her work at CHS enables her to use her marketing and sales skills to help a population she cares deeply about.

The organization always needs funding to carry out its mission, she says, but most of all, it needs foster parents. There’s a push to return children to their biological families when possible, she says, “so I think that we need foster parents that are open to reunification and co-parenting, and that’s hard to find. …

“We always say there are always going to be tough days, especially working at a nonprofit. But you go back to the mission. It’s why we’re here.”

Family well-being is the most fundamental thing you can have, she says. “That’s the basis of what makes a great society and a great community.”