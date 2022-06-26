CHASE CLARK: Young Inspirer

Chase Clark, a recent high school graduate from Colfax, has a resume to rival that of a much older philanthropist.

The 17-year-old’s volunteer outlets, community memberships and honors over the years include Bennett College and N.C. A&T Food Pantry, Period Poverty Campaign, Bountiful Books Campaign, Girl Scouts, Leadership LINKS, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Teen Grantmaking Council, Governor’s Page, 2018 recipient of Governor's Medallion Award for Volunteer Services, Make-A-Wish Ambassador, Southwest High School Varsity Track Club, senior class president, YWCA Board of Directors, etc.

The list, which now includes her selection as the News & Record’s Young Inspirer, goes on.

And in her “spare time,” Chase has envisioned and founded nonprofit Chase’s Chance Inc.

“It is our mission to serve others with our whole heart by providing both the local and international youth community with basic needs,” says Salina Clark, her mother and president of Chase’s Chance.

Bio Box Name: Chase Alexandria Clark Title: Founder and visionary of Chase's Chance Inc. Education: Incoming first-year student at Wake Forest University Family: Daughter of Jamie and Salina Clark Proudest accomplishment: The creation of my podcast, "the renaissance project: a black girl’s movement" Fun fact: I still don’t know how to ride a bike!

The 501c3 nonprofit pays for lunch debts and summer-camp scholarships, supports teachers with classroom needs and assists mission work, Clark’s mother says. “We provide outreach efforts during devastations locally and internationally, provide volunteer hours and opportunities for students, and work with various organizations to support the needs of others.”

The younger Clark credits her mother with “moving the organization forward in the legal and certification aspects.”

She also attributes her philanthropic inclinations to her parents.

“Since I was young, my parents have instilled in me an innate love for people. I just love people. They taught me the best way to nurture is to help those who need it so that’s what I do,” Clark says, adding that her father Jamie “inspires” her in a special way. “He really inspires me to go into the world and make it what I want it to be no matter what. He’s taught me that from a young age, and I think it has manifested itself more to this day.”

She and her parents have a mutual-admiration society going. In her letter of nomination, Salina Clark expressed that pride.

“Chase has selflessly given of herself long before the inception of her not quite 5-year-old nonprofit,” Salina Clark says.

“Understanding the imbalance of economic power in certain communities and the economic strain in the face of natural disasters, Chase continues to be on the forefront, ready and willing to lend a hand,” she says.

“Chase understands the power of networking with like-minded community-servant-leaders. She is charismatic, softly persuasive, and her willingness to jump in and do the hard jobs makes her community want to join in right alongside her and exponentially increase the giving.”

The young woman has been an active volunteer since she was a child. Her first project was a dental hygiene drive for the students at her elementary school. “I passed out dental hygiene utensils only to be surprised by the number of students that came back asking for more. This was the first time I was exposed to the economic inequality in my community,” she says.

“Sometimes, I feel, people make philanthropy a huge, unobtainable mark that only the elitist can make but in reality, we are all philanthropists in our own way,” Chase Clark says. “When giving back, give what feels good to you. No matter if that’s $2 or a teddy bear you really loved – give what feels right for you at the place you find yourself.”

From long hours of hard work, Clark has also learned the value of “just being kind. Most of the projects that I do are things anyone can do, anytime,” she says. “It just takes a kind heart and willingness to give without expecting things in return. Sometimes people feel that they need to be in a certain financial position to be able to give back when all it really takes is giving a smile to someone who needs it or simply giving your time to let someone know you care. All people want is to feel heard and loved.”

Heading to Wake Forest University to double major in communications and Spanish with a minor in African American studies, Clark continues to work on her projects, including one she’s especially proud of – a podcast called “the renaissance project: a black girl’s movement.”