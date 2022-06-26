JILLIAN DAVIS MORGAN: Excellence in Philanthropy

If you apply the “chicken or the egg” theory to a review of Jillian Davis Morgan’s cram-packed life, it’s difficult to say which came first – philanthropy/voluntarism or her career as a breast cancer researcher.

“Growing up, I volunteered with my mother at the Junior League’s Bargain Box,” she says. “My focus on philanthropy continued as I joined the workforce and developed a keen interest in mentoring young adults and students.

“My career is in oncology, and I enjoy working towards a cure for cancer and moving science forward in the area of women’s health. But as an outlet and extension to day-to-day work, philanthropy has become an extension of my career. Becoming a mother deepened my commitment and passion to our community and service.”

Davis Morgan lists her special interests as education and women’s health. “More specifically, I am passionate about the education of our children at an early age. I’ve curated educational opportunities that expose young children to banking, science, and African art and culture,” she says.

A professor at Hampton University, she devotes time to serving the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, currently mentoring a group of 25 HBCU students who represent 11 college and universities across seven southern states. “I enjoy cultivating curriculum for these bright students that I hope will add to their educational arsenal as they embark on their careers,” she says.

Bio Box Name: Dr. Jillian Davis Morgan Title: Medical science liaison, Oncology Medical Affairs Education: Ph.D. in cancer pharmacology, Howard University College of Medicine; BS in chemistry, N.C. A&T University Family: Married to Russell Morgan of Greensboro. Son Davis Blake Morgan, 9, and daughter Blaire Devone Morgan, 7. “Bonus mother” to two college students, Giovani and Dasia. Parents Chief Julian and Dr. Harriet Davis of Greensboro. Proudest accomplishment: Earning a PhD at 28 years old and birthing two amazing little people who make me laugh every day. Fun fact: I always wanted to take singing lessons – I could have been the next Beyoncé!

In recent years, wealthy individuals and many corporate executives have increased their support of HBCUs, diversity and inclusiveness among employees and corporate board leadership, Davis Morgan says.

“This support and these dollars go a long way in advancing educational strides,” she says. “Additionally, our COVID climate has allowed for a new avenue to serve. We are seeing an increase in virtual ways to serve and give back to our communities. This opens more doors for more people to get active and involved.”

If she sometimes wishes for more hours in the day, Davis Morgan says she finds her work rewarding. In the women’s health space, she volunteers to speak on breast cancer panels and webinars.

“I find great joy in providing medical education around breast health and oncology drug education,” Davis Morgan says. “I love being a ‘medical correspondent’ because overall, our greatest need is education. Whether it’s for young children with their whole lives ahead of them or women fighting to save their lives, education is key.”

Her dedication also benefits the local community and numerous organizations.

“She approaches her service to the community from a place of true compassion, and she gives of her time, treasure and talent as if they were limitless, desiring nothing more than to know that she did a good job,” says proud husband Russell Morgan.

“Jillian deserves to be recognized because she is truly inspirational,” he says, calling his wife a “natural leader.”

“Her work ethic, her dedication and the degree of excellence that she insists on in everything she undertakes not only inspires younger folks looking up to her, but her peers as well, many of whom are highly accomplished in their own right,” he says. “Jillian dazzles, if I may be so colorful.”

During her time as a professor, researcher, philanthropist and mother, Davis Morgan continues to learn from those around her.

“I’ve learned that all people want the same thing – access to education and health wellness for themselves and their families,” she says. “Everyone wants to be well in their minds and their bodies. At the end of the day, people are grateful and thankful that you took the time to see their need and lend a helping hand. I’ve also learned from my mentees that our future is bright!”

Davis Morgan hopes to reach a broader audience with a Vlog launch that will focus on women’s health, motherhood tricks of the trade and daily “funnies.”

“I’d like to continue to educate our communities on the importance of breast health, to encourage young college students to shoot for the moon, and to give my talents and treasures toward making our communities better than I found them,” she says.