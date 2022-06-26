JODEE RUPPEL: Excellence in Entrepreneurship

Her superpower? Jodee Ruppel is reluctant to say.

But when pushed, she’ll tell you that it’s being a connector.

“I love to meet new people, to hear their story and to hear what they’re passionate about,” she says. “The more people I meet, the more I’m able to connect.”

That superpower helped lead Ruppel to her current position as founder and CEO of 5x5 Consulting, an agency that focuses on turning big ideas into reality for nonprofits and government agencies. It is also one reason why she won the News & Record’s Excellence in Entrepreneurship award.

Rebecca Klossner, who nominated Ruppel for the award, says that Ruppel makes it a point to get to know every person she meets. “If she can’t help you accomplish your goal personally, she will know someone that can and is willing to make the introduction.”

Bio Box Name: Jodee Ruppel Title: Founder and CEO of 5x5 Consulting Education: Bachelor’s degree in Food Science and master’s in health vommunications from N.C. State University; master’s in organizational psychology from Columbia University. Family: Husband, Christian Wilson; son, Bergen, age 2 Proudest accomplishment: I’m proud of continuing to find and foster new friendships and cultivating that friend circle. Fun fact: I lived in New York City for a while, and I loved it, but I was raised on a sheep farm.

Ruppel is from Indiana, but she got bachelors and master’s degrees at N.C. State University. That’s where she met her husband, Christian Wilson, who is from Greensboro.

They lived in Greensboro for a while and then moved to New York City. While there, Ruppel worked for Columbia University, where she got a second master’s degree, and later for an international nonprofit called DKMS.

But she had an urge to be somewhere where she could make an impact, “and New York is great for a lot of things, but it’s really not a place to make an impact.”

So she and her husband returned to Greensboro.

Ruppel worked for Downtown Greensboro Inc. for a year and a half; then she decided to go out on her own.

She has enjoyed it: “I can do things the way I do them. People aren’t asking me how the sausage is made. I love holding myself accountable and challenging myself, and I love the flexibility of being an entrepreneur.”

She throws herself into her job, Ruppel says. “I can’t separate myself from work, which is probably not a good thing. But if that’s how I’m going to be, let’s find these organizations that I can help that are, in turn, helping the community.”

Her biggest project is for Future Fund of Greensboro, a young-professionals organization that grants thousands of dollars annually to local nonprofits. It’s always been an impressive program, she says, but this year she changed it over to a “Shark Tank” concept.

Local nonprofits gave 3-minute pitches to more than 500 people at the Carolina Theatre, she says. Then audience members voted by text to give away a total of $45,000.

Even the nonprofits that didn’t get grants got attention, potential donations and volunteers.

There’s another side to her entrepreneurship. Ruppel and her husband own several rental properties – five of them in Greensboro. She’s responsible for marketing, upkeep and looking for new investments.

They recently flipped their first house, and Ruppel, who shares her design projects on social media, has dreams of being the next Joanna Gaines. But she won’t be dressing up; she prefers sweatpants.

The couple has a son – 2-year-old Bergen. And it’s probably not surprising that he’s “a little social already,” his mom says. “And it makes my heart burst in a good way.

“I know that being social and finding that community, finding those friends, has led me to live such a great life.”