LUCRETIA GORDON: Excellence in Business

As a K-5 special-education teacher at Fairview Elementary School in High Point and Fairview’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year, Lucretia Charnaye Gordon encouraged her students to be persistent in pursuing their goals.

On May 27, she resigned from Guilford County Schools to become a full-time entrepreneur, leveraging her side hustle as an event planner and interior decorator.

“I cannot tell children to follow their dreams if I do not plan on following mine,” Gordon says. “I am most intrigued by design and décor. I have always had a passion for it. My late grandmother would always explain to me how pieces of furniture should go. She would also decorate an amazing party.”

Lucretia Gordon Enterprises LLC is the umbrella that covers her businesses. 3L Events and LG Designs & More are both based in Greensboro.

Bio Box Name: Lucretia Charnaye Gordon Title: Special education teacher and event decorator Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology and social work and master of science in adult education/ community education from N.C. A&T University, masters in special education from Ashford University. Family: Children: Azuri, 14, and Quaveon, 12 Proudest accomplishment: Becoming a mother! Fun fact: I love to build things!

She is event planner and decorator for 3L Events: Live the Life you Love.

“I plan and decorate events such as baby and wedding showers, weddings, birthday parties, corporate and school events. Whether it’s planning a birthday party or a corporate event, I make sure that each and every event that I am involved with is inspiring, extraordinary and unforgettable,” Gordon says.

At LG Designs & More, she designs overall décor for homes and offices. Another aspect of her work is property staging and staging for realtors and Airbnb hosts.

As happy and successful as she was at teaching, Gordon says, she was inspired to make the jump to full-time business by female friends who were already entrepreneurs.

Much of what Gordon learned as a teacher will stand her in good stead in business, she adds.

“The type of leadership that is important in business is a positive leader that will help inspire trust and confidence, motivate others, and think strategically. Great leadership skills can make your business more enjoyable and help it to grow and succeed. I aspire to be the kind of leader that I would love to work for.”

Her use of technology in education also helps in business. “So much has changed in the field of design and décor over the years when it comes to technology. There are many platforms and resources to help individuals obtain the correct licensing to be able to target an audience,” Gordon says.

Being surrounded by hard-working full-time female entrepreneurs, she has learned that “there will be many trials and errors. Then there will also be great rewards when serving your community one event at a time.”

Just because she’s switched from teaching to business doesn’t mean her attitude will change, says the winner of the Inspire Award for Excellence in Business.

“I plan to continue giving back to the community, volunteering my time, talents and resources to help create more programs and inspire future leaders,” says Gordon, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Natasha Walker, who is CEO of Natasha’s Credit Services, first met Gordon when she attended a party she’d arranged.

“I was impressed by her design talent,” she recalls. As she got to know Gordon better, she admired other qualities in the energetic professional.

“She had to close for a short time during the pandemic, but she quickly pivoted and found other ways to make things work," Walker says. "She was determined and wouldn’t give up. And I admire her for her organizational skills and the way she performs what she asks others to do. She is the definition of a leader.”