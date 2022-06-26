News & Record Woman of the Year returns, along with expanded annual recognition

After a two-year COVID-inspired hiatus, the News & Record’s Woman of the Year recognition is back and better than ever!

The new Inspire: Celebrating Women’s Leadership program builds on the Woman of the Year honor first bestowed 11 years ago. In 2013, we added a Rising Star award for a leader younger than 40.

This year, instead of two awards, we honor leaders in six categories, in addition to the 2022 Woman of the Year.

The Inspire awards celebrate women who have truly excelled, not only in their professional lives, but as leaders and role models. Though they come from different industries and walks of life, these women share a strong sense of self, a success-driven work ethic and the extraordinary accomplishments to show for it. Their commitment, vision and talents make them true leaders.

Caitlyn Stay, regional director of philanthropy for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, is this year’s Woman of the Year. Her volunteer efforts include such organizations as the Greensboro History Museum, River Landing at Sandy Ridge senior community and the Women’s Resource Center.

She’s in good company. Here’s a look back at previous Woman of the Year and Rising Star honorees:

Woman of the Year: Yolanda LeCraft, 2011; Lelia Moore, 2012; Margaret Arbuckle, 2013; Addy Jeffrey, 2014; Sue Cole, 2015; Michelle Kennedy, 2016; Shirley Frye, 2017; Janet Ward Black, 2018; Susan Shore Schwartz , 2019.

Rising Star: Parker Wood White, 2013; 2014: Latoya Marsh, 2014; Nadia Shirin Moffett, 2015; Catherine Johnson, 2016; Lori Fernald Khamala, 2017; Marianne LeGreco, 2018; Cameron Wannamaker, 2019.

This year marks another first. Instead of giving out our awards at another women’s leadership event, we will launch our Inspire luncheon at noon July 19 at the Blue Heron event venue in High Point.

Tickets are $40, available at go.greensboro.com/inspiretickets.

Hope to see you there as we honor these inspiring leaders!