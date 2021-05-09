Adam Brown, Cone Health

When Adam Brown was concerned about discharging a confused patient to her empty home, he tracked down someone to pick her up and care for her.

“In the meantime, he spent quite a bit of time talking with her and reorienting her to what was going on and provided her with a warm meal,” says Brown’s coworker Cindy Reed. “In a busy emergency department, it is this kind of extra time and compassion that truly shows the great nurse that Adam is.”

Brown spent years as a paramedic before becoming a nurse four years ago. He was among the first group of paramedics in the state to work in a hospital emergency room, and the nurses he worked alongside at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital inspired him to continue his education.

Brown has worked in disaster medical response for the past seven years. During the pandemic, he completed three deployments for the National Disaster Medical System. When hospitals elsewhere were overwhelmed with patients, he and others served as extra nurses. Brown served two-week deployments in Alaska and Arizona. He he was also deployed to Washington, D.C. to assist with safety and security events.

He helps with Cone Health’s vaccine distribution program, too.