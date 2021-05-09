Amanda Korn, Novant Health Medical Center

Amanda Korn’s smile is hard to forget.

“It really speaks for itself,” said Susan Myers, who nominated Korn for Celebrating Nurses distinction. Korn, an oncology nurse at Novant Health Medical Center, cared for Myers’ son, Jason, when he was fighting an aggressive cancer at age 23.

“He was in hospital chemo every three weeks and received transfusions from Thursday until Sunday,” Myers says. “Amanda and several staff members were around his age. During a time of fear and uncertainty, Amanda always came in with a bubbly, happy smile.”

Korn’s cheerful spirit has been a driver in her nursing career.

“I have always worked in acute oncology and hematology,” Korn says. “It is truly where my heart is, and that’s where I remain today.”

That big heart and sense of pride for her patients is something that Myers has never forgotten. Though Jason sadly lost his battle, his mom says Korn made his final days better.

“She loved my son and took exceptional care of him,” Myers says. ”All the nurses were wonderful, but Amanda just has a grace and a presence that is so loving and genuine. She moved mountains for Jason.”