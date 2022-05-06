Angela Sheldon, Cone Health

“During the pandemic, Angela Sheldon has ensured that every RN, Nurse Tech, Environmental Services, Laboratory and the morgue has the supplies to be able to stay safe and cared for,” said Dr. Lobel Lurie, who nominated Sheldon as a 2022 Nurse of Distinction.

“She collaborated with physicians, infection prevention, clinical educators, nurses and health care executives to increase the impact of evidence-based decision-making for new selection and product implementation,” Lurie said. “This is on top of vetting vendors to make sure the health system is not swindled by their promise of product availability.”

As a facilitator within this clinical platform, Lurie said, Sheldon combines her acute care experience and training in Lean Methodology to ensure quality patient care and clinical effectiveness.

After 15 years of providing direct patient care in various acute hospital settings, including intensive care and intermediate care, Sheldon realized she wanted to use her knowledge and experience in a different capacity.

“Expanding on what I already knew and challenging myself was important to me both professionally and personally since ” she said.

In Sheldon’s current role as Clinical Value Analysis Administrator for Cone Health, she serves as the clinical interface among supply-chain staff, clinical staff, and organizational leaders.

“I strive to obtain cost savings of medical products while ensuring evidence-based practice and quality patient care is maintained,” she added.

She found new challenges with the spread of COVID.

“I started my current role as a clinical liaison in supply chain two months prior to the spread of COVID in the U.S. As we all know, supply chain, inside and outside healthcare facilities, experienced unforeseen challenges that are still ongoing. During the pandemic, I learned the importance of clear communication with colleagues,” Sheldon said.

“Everyone that I worked with during that time juggled a tremendous amount of product backorders,” she said. “However, because we worked as a team and frequently found ways to maintain consistent communication (even while working remotely), overall, the hospital staff had the supplies needed to continue providing exceptional patient care.”

Though Sheldon no longer has direct contact with patients, she tries to stay aware, she said.

“I have a lot of responsibility within my current role, and I am always busy, but I think my desire to help others when I see help is needed and to go beyond what is expected of me in particular situations is evident in my work,” Sheldon said.

“My ability to anticipate someone else’s needs and critically analyze situations are attributes I acquired throughout my nursing career. Although I no longer work as a direct care nurse, I consider these intrinsic characteristics as fundamental aspects that influence my professional and personal actions.”