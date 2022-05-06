Beverly Harrelson, Cone Health

Beverly Harrelson likes to put together puzzles. So, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and Cone Health System had to implement a strategy to test patients for the virus before surgery, Harrelson helped figure out a way to do that by creating a test site.

“We set up a plan to not only be able to get our surgical patients tested, but also be able to get patients getting sleep studies and pulmonary testing and anything that was an aerosolizing procedure tested,” Harrelson said.

Harrelson is a Clinical Nurse Specialist for Operative Services at Cone. She coordinates patient care before and after surgery, often traveling beyond Greensboro to Cone Health hospitals in Alamance County and Reidsville, where she also helped set up COVID testing sites.

“Any site that does surgery, I go to that site and support the staff there,” Harrelson said.

The COVID testing sites were set up as drive-through to quickly get the testing done and minimize the inconvenience for patients. The effort is just an extension of Harrelson’s philosophy of always trying to improve the care of patients.

“Are we doing the best thing, the latest thing to take care of our patients? Can all sites do it the same? And rolling that out to the patients. So, it’s kind of looking at continuous improvement for patient outcomes and how can we best deliver nursing care,” Harrelson said.

Harrelson was inspired to go into nursing to ease the experience of the hospital on patients and try to give a patient the best care possible, such as explaining to a patient in pain following a surgery that there is such thing as too much pain medication.

“That’s just something I’ve always enjoyed doing is listening to what people have to share, hearing what they’re truly saying and trying to take care of them, but also being able to explain to them,” Harrelson said.

“Beverly has impacted the lives of patients under going operative procedures directly and indirectly at Cone Health for three decades,” said Wendy Hicks in her nomination for Harrelson as Nurse of Distinction.

Harrelson “has tirelessly provided the highest level of coordinated care across the Cone Health System,” said Judy Moretz in her nomination.

Moretz and Hicks said Harrelson has mentored many nurses, from new graduates to PhD candidates.

“The impact on patient care has been tremendous through her leadership of the Pre-op/PACU RN III/IV committee, the RNFA program, and the work she has done working with surgeons and anesthesiologists for protocols such as enhanced recovery,” Moretz said.

Harrelson serves on the Nursing Research Council and has been pivotal in the coordination of Cone Health’s internal and external Nursing Research Forums.

“Beverly is a true nurse of distinction and lives the ‘We’re with you’ philosophy,” Hicks said.

Harrelson said she loves nursing and tells prospective nursing students that the profession can be one of diversity.

“You can work in so many different areas. You can go from delivering babies to the oncology unit to the surgery unit,” Harrelson said.