Brandee Wiggins, Cone's Women’s and Children's Center

Brandee Wiggins came by her desire to help people honestly. Her mom “rooted her in community service” through their church, she says.

“Helping people makes me happy, so I had always known I wanted to care for people,” she says.

“I care for moms and their babies after delivery,” says Wiggins, the mom of a 1-year-old herself. “I teach new parents and seasoned parents how to care for their babies during the first few days of life. I also work in the newborn nursery, attend Cesarean sections and manage care of the newborns,” she says.

Her grandmother, Dee Mahatha of Greensboro, is so proud of her that she nominated her for this honor.

“She cares so much for her patients. And her patients love her,” Mahatha says. “She is compassionate, kind and understanding. Her mission is to give these new mommies and babies a great start in life.”

Wiggins’ values at work and in life are based on the Golden Rule. “I treat my patients how I would want myself and my family treated. I strive to serve with dignity and respect for all people and to make my patients’ hospital stays the best and most pleasant that they will have,” she says.