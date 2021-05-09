Brandi Poplin, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital

For the past 15 years, Brandi Poplin has been a dedicated nurse at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin.

Poplin, a physician services clinical supervisor, works tirelessly to create a positive experience for everyone seeking health care.

“Her passion for public health and her unwavering commitment to patient safety and access makes Brandi an exceptional nursing leader and patient advocate,” says her colleague and nominator Andrew Tate.

Poplin, who recently served as the operations leader for a COVID 19 community vaccination clinic, has seen firsthand the impact the pandemic has had on her field and the community.

“My biggest takeaway is the importance of teamwork and being flexible in health care,” Poplin says.

In addition to the immense challenges brought on by COVID-19, Poplin has also seen the immense opportunities that the pandemic has posed.

“This pandemic has forced many out of their comfort zones and to take on roles they never imagined,” she says. “It has created partnerships and brought existing community partners closer together.”