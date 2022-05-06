Carla Fulk, Cone Health

Carla Fulk was sure that she would follow her family into the legal or law enforcement field. Her father is a retired sheriff and her mother was a paralegal.

Fulk thought she might become a criminal lawyer. Until she met her high school sweetheart, Drew Fulk.

Drew was born with a congenital heart defect, and when they began dating, Carla became interested in its causes and treatment. He had his first surgery at just 4 years old. He had a second one at 28, when their oldest son was 2.

Carla said her passion for heart conditions continued to grow over time.

“We’re often inspired by those surrounding us,” she said.

In time, her interest in nursing evolved into a calling.

“I was a natural at it,” she said. “I loved coming to work. I loved caring for patients. It really spoke to my heart.”

Her coworkers say that her compassion and care have touched the lives of her patients, peers and community. They say that she leads by example and that her positive attitude earns her the nickname of “Unit Cheerleader.”

Her respect for humanity and the ways in which she has gone the extra mile for her patients inspires her team.

She once helped coordinate a young dying mother’s wish to hold her newborn before her death. Another time, she and her staff worked so that critically ill spouses could die together while holding hands.

COVID-19 and the uncertainty that came with it — especially in the initial months — tested her leadership.

“I’m not a crier, but I will say that within the first six weeks of having COVID in the department, my unit looked like a war zone,” she recalls. “I remember thinking, ‘How in the world am I going to be able to manage this?’”

She found strength in her faith throughout the pandemic.

“I leaned on my prayers and God to help guide me,” she said.

She learned to think outside the box to solve problems and became attuned to the needs of her staff. She advocated for their mental well-being, as well as their physical needs. She led efforts to create a PPE room with lockers and showers so that her staff could change into and out of their scrubs without fear of contamination.

She helped establish a space called the Oasis Room, where staff could recharge during their shift. It’s a quiet space that even includes a massage chair.

“I did a lot of things behind the scenes to help them,” she said. “I just love the fact that I can advocate for them and be their voice and say ‘This is what they need to feel valued.’ That brings me joy.”

Her efforts were recognized by her former assistant director, Kimberly Koechert, who now directs the Neuro Trauma ICU.

“She has poured her heart and soul into the department to retain nurses, advocate for resources, support and counsel her nurses, all while keeping a positive attitude and a smile on everyone’s face,” Koechert said.