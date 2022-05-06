Carlette Carlton, Cone Health

Carlette Carlton says it’s easy to keep a positive attitude when you love your job.

“I love what I do, and I get paid for it — that’s even better,” she said. “When you love what you do, (positivity) is not something you have to turn on.”

She describes her nurse navigator role as one that provides support for both clinical and support staffs. She also screens and schedules patients. She’s been called “the glue that holds everything together.”

“I wear many hats. Sometimes they all fit and sometimes they just don’t,” she said. “I give my best effort.”

In addition, Carlton often donates food and money to assist patients in need, said Maria Whitaker, who nominated her for the Nurses of Distinction award. A fellow nurse, Whitaker and Carlton also attend the same church.

“When I hear that musical chime in her voice, I know it’s going to be a good day,” Whitaker said. “I can always count on Carlette.”

Carlton said her mother, now 82, modeled generosity and compassion. Whether it was a meal or helping someone pay their light bill, her mother would help in any way she could, Carlton said. She aspires to do the same.

“Part of our purpose in life, if we see a need, we think, ‘What can I do to help someone’s day be a little bit brighter?’ Sometimes it’s just putting your hand on their shoulder to let them know you’re thinking about them.”

Carlton said the most important thing she’s learned in her career is the importance of being a patient advocate, especially for those who are scared and uncertain about what to do.

“We must be the voice for the least, left out and the lonely,” she said. “Being an effective patient advocate can — and often will — change someone’s outcome.”

She tries to help new nurses understand the importance of showing empathy and placing themselves in their patients’ shoes. Empathy can change how one responds to a difficult patient. Carlton said pain or fear can cause people to react in certain ways.

“They may be doing the best they can with what they have and what they know,” she said.

Like many in health care, Carlton said COVID-19 tested her faith and positive outlook. But it also taught her to try to live in the moment.

“What I learned is take value in people and take value in the day that we have and truly make the most of it,” she said. “I don’t think we stop and just be in the moment — and I’m terrible at it, I’m usually doing 15 things at one time.”

