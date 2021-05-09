Courtlanda Free, Cone Health, NC A&T University

When Cone Health opened its COVID-only Green Valley Campus, Courtlanda Free was one of the nurses caring for patients there.

When one patient took a turn for the worse, “the doctor, rapid-response nurse and Courtlanda did their best to make him comfortable and ease his labored breathing,” recalls Denise Rhew, director of Cone Health/Moses Cone’s Neuro Medical Progressive Unit.

Free FaceTimed with the man’s wife for 45 minutes, Rhew says.

“Tears streamed down her face until she soaked her N95 as his wife repeatedly told the patient, ‘I love you so much’ and ‘I wish I could breathe for you,’” Rhew says. “Courtlanda prayed silently for comfort for this family, as she does for many of her patients.”

Rhew, who nominated Free as a Nurse of Disctinction, says, “Courtlanda has been a nurse for 12 years, and during that time, she has served as staff nurse, manager, charge nurse, clinical instructor and graduate nurse program director.”

Today, Free still wears several hats, working as a nurse in various Cone Health facilities and as an instructor at NC A&T University.