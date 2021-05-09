Courtlanda Free, Cone Health, NC A&T University

When Cone Health opened its COVID-only Green Valley Campus, Courtlanda Free was one of the nurses caring for patients there.
When one patient took a turn for the worse, “the doctor, rapid-response nurse and Courtlanda did their best to make him comfortable and ease his labored breathing,” recalls Denise Rhew, director of Cone Health/Moses Cone’s Neuro Medical Progressive Unit.
Free FaceTimed with the man’s wife for 45 minutes, Rhew says.
“Tears streamed down her face until she soaked her N95 as his wife repeatedly told the patient, ‘I love you so much’ and ‘I wish I could breathe for you,’” Rhew says. “Courtlanda prayed silently for comfort for this family, as she does for many of her patients.”
Rhew, who nominated Free as a Nurse of Disctinction, says, “Courtlanda has been a nurse for 12 years, and during that time, she has served as staff nurse, manager, charge nurse, clinical instructor and graduate nurse program director.”
Today, Free still wears several hats, working as a nurse in various Cone Health facilities and as an instructor at NC A&T University.
“She immediately impressed me because she picks up a lot of extra shifts to ensure that our stroke/neurological patients get the care they deserve,” Rhew says.” She has stepped up to the plate to be our unit Code Stroke Educator.”
Free, whose colleagues call her a “team player,” gives staff information that helps them better understand how to identify and address stroke symptoms and care for stroke patients.
To further assist colleagues, she took the time to develop a Stroke educational module for staff to get continuing education hours.
Free says she pursued a health care career because she tries to “go where the Lord leads.”
“I try to bring compassion to work by meeting my patients where they are, helping to the best of my ability, and being right there with them along their health care journey,” she says. “I feel that making a connection with my patients is important because it shows authenticity and helps me to understand the best way to help them.”
Free says 2020 and early 2021 have required some extra resiliency. “I try to stay self-aware and flexible, and I utilize self-care tools to help me manage my stress – prayer, meditation, spending time with family, walks/hiking, deep breathing, and, of course, deep tissue massage.”
