Dottie Shepard, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

All of Dottie Shepard’s orthopedic oncology patients face significant hardships, often being treated for different types of tumors and cancers involving the musculoskeletal system.

Despite all of this, her patients (both adults and children) are in good spirits, crediting Shepard with exceptional advocacy, care and support.

Shepard was named a 2022 Nurse of Distinction because of those very reasons. She realizes how important it is to give her patients a voice.

“I strive to build a relationship with our patients by stressing that I’m available for questions, concerns or even just reassurance. I am accessible and advocate on their behalf, giving them a voice,” she said. “In my opinion, oncology patients are like no other patient in health care. Despite the hardship they are facing, their point of view toward life is so positive.”

Shepard joined the department almost eight years ago and, in that time, has become a well-known force on the team. Almost every patient asks for Dottie, whether in person or on the phone, something of an inside joke between Shepard and her teammates.

“Every week in the office, at least one of my patients will ask me where Dottie is, as she’s integral to the care we provide,” said Dr. Cynthia Emory, who oversees Shepard and nominated her for the distinction. “She’s a tremendous advocate for hundreds of patients and parents, offering her time and expertise to help them through surgery, as well as what to expect at home afterward.”

Emory explained that Shepard also teaches new nursing staff and residents as they join the team, educating them on ways to be most effective in their new roles.

It can be hard to remain so upbeat, so Shephard makes sure to display cards from patients and family members near her desk. They serve as her daily reminder of why she became a nurse, the inspiration going as far as to motivate her to complete her master of nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner. She’s slated to complete her degree this August. Her daughter, Abby, also inspires her.

“The hardest part of my job is when a patient’s treatment fails and/or they succumb to their illness. The feeling of defeat or sadness is lessened knowing we did all we could,” Shepard said. “Without my work team, friends, and daughter, I would not be the nurse I am today.”