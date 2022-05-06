Erin Bull, Cone Health

Erin Bull strongly believes that God gives people special talents and places them where they are needed most.

She became a nurse so that she could make a difference in people’s lives.

“When you can blend a career and also to be able to walk with people through some not-so-good times in their lives and provide that care that they need in that moment, it’s such a blessing,” she said.

She’s learned two very important things in her 11 years of nursing. The first is to never underestimate the importance of forming connections with others, whether it’s your patients or teammates.

“Building connections and relationships with a patient and their family is sometimes more important than the medicine I’m giving them,” she said. “We’re going through life together.”

The other important lesson she has learned is to always remember to smile.

“I have a very blessed life, and it’s important to always remember gratitude,” she said.

Bull’s unit was the first to serve COVID patients at the onset of the pandemic. Despite so many uncertainties, her peers say that she jumped in and led fearlessly.

Zoe Suggs, who nominated Bull for the Nurses of Distinction award, observed her working long hours and weeks away from her own family to ensure that ICU patients were cared for and staff was supported. Suggs describes her as a “very involved leader” who stays updated on best practices and maintains her skills by jumping in anytime there is a staffing shortage.

During Bull’s transition from assistant director to department director, she noted that the pandemic had taken a toll on her staff’s mental health. She led town hall meetings to determine the needs of the team, then worked to implement their suggestions.

They now have an Oasis room where they can recharge during shifts. It contains whatever the team needs to help them, she said, whether it’s some coloring sheets or a punching bag. They also have outdoor lunches and pet therapy.

“Erin is consistently ensuring that the people who do the work are the ones leading change and improvement projects,” Suggs said. “Our team is consistently sharing their appreciation for how involved and present Erin is in leading her team by example.”

Bull, who is a devoted baseball fan and grew up playing sports, still turns to the lessons she learned as an athlete. She especially values teamwork.

“One person isn’t going to win or lose for you. You need each other,” she said.

She said the team she works with is extremely supportive.

“I’ve never worked with any other team because this one is so amazing,” she said. “We have something really good and really special over here.”