Erin Naylor, Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home

One of the most difficult aspects of Erin Naylor’s job as a hospice nurse during the COVID pandemic has been limiting the number of visitors in patients’ rooms.
“This challenge has meant heartache for our staff and family members of our patients. But we were not left hopeless,” she says.
“Hospice does not mean no care. In fact, it means more care,” she adds. “The care focuses on improved quality of life versus quantity of life. Hospice services provide care for all aspects of a patient’s life: mental, emotional, spiritual and physical. I get to work alongside an excellent team of coworkers including unit clerks, nurse’s assistants, chaplains, social workers, doctors, nurse practitioners, grief counselors, pharmacists and complementary therapies.
Trellis Supportive Care also provides hospice services for patients in their homes, at assisted living facilities and long-term care nursing homes.
“We have also provided care for patients who are homeless, who have no home address,” she says.
Patients at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem are experiencing acute symptoms that can’t be managed at home, she says. “Patients also come to KBR to provide five days of respite for the family, and there is also a short-term residential option for patients with unique needs,” Naylor says.
Wendy Hicks, nursing director of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, shares an example of Naylor’s empathy for patients and their families.
“We had an elderly patient nearing end of life, and she was in the ‘active’ stage of dying,” Hicks says.
The woman’s large family was outside the window looking in.
Naylor took some felt hearts, made by volunteers, “had the patient hold them in her hands and hug them and then walked each heart outside and delivered one to each family member while the patient was in her bed holding another heart,” Hicks says.
“Even though all the family could not be at bedside, they felt the heart-to-heart connection that was made with Erin’s help through a window visit on that cold day,” Hicks says.
“I am so thankful God led me to be a hospice nurse,” Naylor says. “As a hospice nurse, I have the unique opportunity to spend intimate moments with patients and their families during a difficult time. It is s an honor to be a part of the end of a patient’s life. It enables me to serve my patients and their families by offering a different kind of hope: hope for a better quality of life at the end of life.”
"As a hospice nurse, I have the unique opportunity to spend intimate moments with patients and their families during a difficult time."
- Erin Naylor