Erin Naylor, Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home

Wendy Hicks, nursing director of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, shares an example of Naylor’s empathy for patients and their families.

“We had an elderly patient nearing end of life, and she was in the ‘active’ stage of dying,” Hicks says.

The woman’s large family was outside the window looking in.

Naylor took some felt hearts, made by volunteers, “had the patient hold them in her hands and hug them and then walked each heart outside and delivered one to each family member while the patient was in her bed holding another heart,” Hicks says.

“Even though all the family could not be at bedside, they felt the heart-to-heart connection that was made with Erin’s help through a window visit on that cold day,” Hicks says.

“I am so thankful God led me to be a hospice nurse,” Naylor says. “As a hospice nurse, I have the unique opportunity to spend intimate moments with patients and their families during a difficult time. It is s an honor to be a part of the end of a patient’s life. It enables me to serve my patients and their families by offering a different kind of hope: hope for a better quality of life at the end of life.”