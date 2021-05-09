Hope Neese, Cone Health

When Cone Health employees test positive for COVID-19, Hope Neese is there to evaluate and counsel them.

“Hope Neese continues to bloom as a vital member of Cone Health Employee COVID-19 Call Center,” says coworker Anmarie Gorman.

“Her ability to conduct effective phone triage has been a lifesaver to some of our employees that needed to be taken to the hospital for immediate care,” Gorman says. “I have always been impressed by her ability to triage with her head, her heart and her hands. To witness the same skill — adding a keen ability to assess breathing over the phone — is amazing.”

Neese has also worked in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

She says the pandemic “has really put a spotlight on nurses and health care providers because a lot of times, I think that we take things for granted, and when the pandemic came, we began to realize how important we are and how important we are to each other.

“No one is invincible,” Neese says. “We need to just cherish every day that we have and be thankful for each day that we have and the things that are important to us. We need to focus on family and caregiving and not as much on material things.”

Neese is a woman of many firsts: