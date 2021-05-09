Jason Upham, Cone Heath

After eight years in the Marine Corps, Jason Upham found his niche in nursing and never looked back.
Upham is the executive director of nursing/patient services at Cone Health, where he has spent the past 16 years of his career. His nominator, coworker Denise Rhew, was thrilled to recognize Upham as a Nurse of Distinction.
“I am so proud of the nurse leader Jason has become,” Rhew says. The two met nine years ago, when Rhew was working as the clinical nurse specialist in the emergency department and Upham was a bedside nurse.
“He was always looking at ways to improve patient care,” says Rhew, who participated in various research projects alongside Upham.
One project was to implement stretcher alarm pads in the emergency department to decrease patient falls. “We were able to decrease falls by 90%,” Rhew says
In his role at Cone Health, Upham is responsible for several inpatient departments, the emergency department and Carelink, the transport ambulance service. Since the pandemic, Updham has opened four nursing departments to care for COVID-19 patients.
Upham’s biggest takeaway from the past year has been the comradery — “not just in healthcare, but in the entire world/country.”
“This was evident with the outpouring of support from our local area to the health care workers,” he says. “People were coming to offer help in many ways. Reminded me of post 9-11 when I was in the military. Very humbling!”
Upham’s humble spirit and seemingly boundless energy bring a smile to his coworkers and teammates. From dealing with level one trauma patients to advocating for dedicated nurses’ overtime pay, Upham is always willing to go above and beyond.
“I am so excited to see what Jason’s next impact will be in his nursing profession and the care of patients and our community,” Rhew says.
