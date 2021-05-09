John Hayes, Wake Forest Baptist Health

A registered nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Health for the past 21 years, John Hayes brings a level of warmth and experience to the field that patients have come to know and love.

“He always goes above and beyond,” his wife, Misty, says. “He takes care of all his people on his shifts with that extra mile. He sings to them, makes sure they’re comfortable, makes sure they have everything they could possibly need. He lets people know who he is and that they will be taken good care of.”

Like many who work in health care, Hayes has faced an added layer of stress and complexity in his work since COVID-19 turned the world upside down.

But it hasn’t affected his spirit.

“The biggest takeaway from the pandemic has been to never take your life for granted,” Hayes says. “Always treat everyone the same as you would want to be treated.”

Hayes makes it a point to keep patients’ loved ones up to date, Misty says. “He makes phone calls to the family to update them on their status,” she said. “He always makes time for all his patients and their needs.”