Judy Hanks, Cone Health

For Judy Hanks, becoming a nurse was as much as spiritual calling as anything.

“I felt like God called me to be a nurse,” Hanks said.

It was also a personal need to learn more about her father’s diabetes and to help him understand more about the disease and how to manage it.

“I wanted to be able to help my family learn more,” she said.

Her journey in nursing eventually led the West Virginia native to become an Inpatient Diabetes Coordinator for Cone Health System. She is part of a team of about 10 nurses, integrated with Cone’s system.

“We work with doctors and nurses. We work well with a lot of different areas,” Hanks said.

The COVID-19 pandemic became an extraordinary challenge for health care professionals, and Hanks and her team were no exception as they helped diabetic patients navigate the virus.

“COVID patients have a more difficult time managing blood sugar because of all the medication they are on,” Hanks said.

Hanks said her team focused on working with physicians on medication management to help control the blood sugars of diabetic patients while in the hospital and as they prepared to go home.

With COVID cases rising and hospitals filling up, resources to help them were stretched. Hanks led an initiative to work with physicians to give COVID patients with diabetes continuous glucose monitors so they could keep tabs on their own blood sugar level. Not only did the individual monitors free up portable glucose meters, which were in high demand, but patients being able to check their own glucose limited the number of times a nurse visited the room of a COVID patient.

“It saved time. It saved personal protective equipment. The biggest thing was… they’re insulin was better managed because they didn’t have to wait on a meter,” Hanks said.

The monitors also eliminated the need to prick patient’s fingers for a blood sample.

“The patients loved them because their arm was scanned rather than prick their finger for their blood sugar,” Hanks said.

Hanks frequently volunteered to talk to patients outside of her normal workload, traveling to several Cone Health System hospitals to ensure patients were given the care they needed, according to a Nurses of Distinction nomination from 17 coworkers and friends.

“Judy radiates a positive light and energy that illuminates her passion to be an extraordinary nurse, role model, patient advocate, leader, coworker and educator,” the nomination said.

“Judy is a shining star and a blessing to me, our team, our organization, our community and so many others,” coworker Marie Byrd said. “She is consistently going above and beyond to ensure her patients receive the best care and are empowered with knowledge to manage their chronic disease.”

When she’s not helping patients, Hanks honors her late husband, who was a pastor, by volunteering at food banks, baking for fundraisers, helping with a children’s ministry and visiting people in a nursing home.

A 43-year veteran of nursing, Hanks is a nurturing presence among her colleagues while keeping a focus on patient education.

“I like to help people. I like to serve other people and help them gain knowledge and gain independence for their care,” Hanks said.