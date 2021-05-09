Karen Sands, Novant Health, Forsyth Medical Center

Karen Sands said she has had a “burning desire to be a nurse” for as long as she can remember.
“Dr. Gary Chapman writes and teaches globally on ‘Love Languages,’ which can be applied to every walk of life. My primary ‘love language’ is acts of service,” she says.
“As a nurse practitioner working at the bedside (from moments of great joy with the birth of life to the opposite end of the spectrum with a medical crisis or death, I am constantly serving and loving our community, one patient and one family at a time,” Sands says. “This brings joy to my heart like nothing else.”
Sands fully embraces the various hats she wears in her profession. “While providing patient care, nurses must be attentive to maintain the patient’s dignity, show them loving kindness and complete the orders/tasks while simultaneously serving as the housekeeper, the plumber and the lab technician,” she says.
Nancy Miller of Clemmons credits Sands with saving her husband’s life.
“She has gone far beyond standard expectations,” Miller says. “She advised me at home what to do when he had spontaneous discomfort. She followed up with genuine interest and spent time in the C-ICU teaching me and answering many questions about the EKG strips.”
In the midst of the pandemic, with “COVID-19 patients coming in by the dozens each week,” Miller says, Sands volunteers to work overtime.
“She is not just an outstanding nurse – her expertise is monumental, and she serves at the heart of the profession,” Miller said.
Sands says the pandemic taught her the importance of taking care of families, not just patients.
“Nurses have had to be the hands and feet of patients’ families as COVID patients had restricted visitation. They’re the ones who have wiped tears from patients and family members’ eyes or offered a warm blanket that might calm a distraught heart, soul and mind,” Sands says. “Nurses have also been the ones helping the patients say goodbye to their loved ones on FaceTime.”
And it is the nurse at the bedside holding a dying COVID patient’s hand.
“It’s heart wrenching,” Sands says, adding that she is “honored” to work with the NICS hospitalist team. “They did an awesome job keeping families informed. Information is power for these precious souls, whether they’re stuck at home or even in another state with restrictions forbidding them to travel.”
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Sands loves her work. “Just knowing that God has placed me exactly where I’m supposed to be is a blessing beyond all measure.”
