Karen Sands, Novant Health, Forsyth Medical Center

Karen Sands said she has had a “burning desire to be a nurse” for as long as she can remember.

“Dr. Gary Chapman writes and teaches globally on ‘Love Languages,’ which can be applied to every walk of life. My primary ‘love language’ is acts of service,” she says.

“As a nurse practitioner working at the bedside (from moments of great joy with the birth of life to the opposite end of the spectrum with a medical crisis or death, I am constantly serving and loving our community, one patient and one family at a time,” Sands says. “This brings joy to my heart like nothing else.”

Sands fully embraces the various hats she wears in her profession. “While providing patient care, nurses must be attentive to maintain the patient’s dignity, show them loving kindness and complete the orders/tasks while simultaneously serving as the housekeeper, the plumber and the lab technician,” she says.

Nancy Miller of Clemmons credits Sands with saving her husband’s life.

“She has gone far beyond standard expectations,” Miller says. “She advised me at home what to do when he had spontaneous discomfort. She followed up with genuine interest and spent time in the C-ICU teaching me and answering many questions about the EKG strips.”