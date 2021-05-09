Laura Aron, Trellis Supportive Care

Laura Aron spent time with her grandmother in her final days in the hospital, experiencing the role as a caregiver. A nurse for 27 years, she always wished she had “more time to honor that last part of a patient’s journey.”
She wanted to provide something different, something more natural than hospital care.
“Home hospice gave me the opportunity to provide end-of-life care in a much more comfortable and personal setting for the patient and family and to help patients travel the last part of their journey more naturally, peacefully and comfortably,” she says.
“Hospice is a truly disciplinary practice – we work closely with our social worker, chaplain, pharmacists, providers, management and those who offer complimentary therapies.”
Aron, who believes compassion, empathy, patience, flexibility and critical thinking are key to her work, also stresses “REALLY listening to the concerns, fears and needs of each person I encounter.”
Her work is all about trust, she adds. “I try hard to establish a connection on Day 1 and build on it each visit,” she says.
Serving in hospice during the pandemic has taught her that “adaptability, sense of humor, teamwork and an attitude of gratitude can help us through nearly anything,“ Aron says. “It has also taught me to appreciate and embrace the way things are at any given moment because they can change for the worse rapidly and without warning. It has validated that being a trustworthy professional can truly make a difference in times of confusion and panic – not in every case, but in many. Finally, it has taught me to appreciate and safeguard PPE more than ever.”
Colleague Deborah Barton shares a story that illustrates Aron’s compassion for her patients.
At the end of 2020, Aron was sitting in a family home listening to a patient’s last wish for his family. Aron took the simple request to her supervisor and, with assistance from the community and other agency staff, the planning began.
A week later, a “Christmas light adventure” was in the works with a special meal in a private dining room, surprises for the family and a photographer to capture the dinner and family portraits.
“Over the years, the children will be able to look at the one and only family portrait and remember this magical night of a special dinner, large stockings with gifts and a drive with their parents through the most beautiful Christmas light show they had ever seen. And these children will … tell his grandchildren for years to come about a nurse at Trellis Supportive Care that made a Christmas miracle come true,” Barton says.
