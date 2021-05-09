Laura Aron, Trellis Supportive Care

Laura Aron spent time with her grandmother in her final days in the hospital, experiencing the role as a caregiver. A nurse for 27 years, she always wished she had “more time to honor that last part of a patient’s journey.”

She wanted to provide something different, something more natural than hospital care.

“Home hospice gave me the opportunity to provide end-of-life care in a much more comfortable and personal setting for the patient and family and to help patients travel the last part of their journey more naturally, peacefully and comfortably,” she says.

“Hospice is a truly disciplinary practice – we work closely with our social worker, chaplain, pharmacists, providers, management and those who offer complimentary therapies.”

Aron, who believes compassion, empathy, patience, flexibility and critical thinking are key to her work, also stresses “REALLY listening to the concerns, fears and needs of each person I encounter.”

Her work is all about trust, she adds. “I try hard to establish a connection on Day 1 and build on it each visit,” she says.