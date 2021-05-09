Lobel Lurie, Cone Health

When Lobel Lurie emigrated from the Philippines to the U.S. in 1992 to work as a nurse, it was the first time she had ever traveled outside her country.

Lurie, who came here to pursue better economic opportunities and personal growth, says her challenges as a foreign educated nurse (FEN) led her to develop curriculum to better prepare other nurses to work in the U.S.

“When I came to this country 29 years ago, there wasn’t a lot of preparation given to FENs,” Lurie says. “I had two weeks of orientation. However, through educational advancement and making it a goal to deliver quality patient care, you grow, you learn the workings of the health care field, and improve yourself.”

As part of her doctoral dissertation, she developed an onboarding program and competencies to help FENs transition to working within U.S. health care systems.

The curriculum includes education and socialization for FENs, as well as competencies that include diversity and inclusion training and leadership development for their leaders so that they can help FENs succeed in their roles. There are also competencies for the entire organization to better support FENs.