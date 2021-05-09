Lobel Lurie, Cone Health

When Lobel Lurie emigrated from the Philippines to the U.S. in 1992 to work as a nurse, it was the first time she had ever traveled outside her country.
Lurie, who came here to pursue better economic opportunities and personal growth, says her challenges as a foreign educated nurse (FEN) led her to develop curriculum to better prepare other nurses to work in the U.S.
“When I came to this country 29 years ago, there wasn’t a lot of preparation given to FENs,” Lurie says. “I had two weeks of orientation. However, through educational advancement and making it a goal to deliver quality patient care, you grow, you learn the workings of the health care field, and improve yourself.”
As part of her doctoral dissertation, she developed an onboarding program and competencies to help FENs transition to working within U.S. health care systems.
The curriculum includes education and socialization for FENs, as well as competencies that include diversity and inclusion training and leadership development for their leaders so that they can help FENs succeed in their roles. There are also competencies for the entire organization to better support FENs.
Lurie’s work has been published and presented nationally, as well as in Spain, Australia and Switzerland. Her program is now used for consultation by other health care systems planning to onboard FENs.
Lurie is an inspiration to those who work with – and for – her.
“I’ve seen how dedicated she is to her role and very much willing to roll her sleeves and support her teammates any time,” says employee Susan Johnson, who has known Lurie four years. “She has a strong work ethic and places her colleagues on her shoulders so they can see beyond what she cannot see.”
Lurie says the pandemic is reminder of how important safety — and personal protection equipment — are for patients and staff.
“Part of my responsibility is ensuring that our clinicians have the right products, know how to use it, as well as having the product available to deliver the best care for the patients we serve,” she says.
- Susan Johnson, employee