Lora Clark, Cone Health

Lora Clark’s early ambition to become a nurse like her older cousin was no childhood phase. Her determination has translated into a 42-year medical career, 39 of those years spent working in women’s health.

Clark, now Lead RN at Cone Health Center for Women’s Health in Kernersville, hasn’t thought much about awards over the years. Her focus instead has been on work ethic, accountability and compassion.

According to Mandy Hutchinson, who nominated Clark as a Nurse of Distinction, she has accomplished that and much more.

“Lora has made a measurable impact over the years as an enthusiastic advocate for all women who have entered Cone Health OB/GYN Kernersville,” Hutchinson said.

“She works with new patients to help them know what to expect, helps patients overcome fears, celebrates with them, and is someone they can call on when they have questions or concerns,” she said.

“In addition to her compassionate nursing, she is also a staple in the community through volunteering at her church and participating in community events,” Hutchinson said. “She has truly inspired me to become more involved in the community, to reach out to those who are not as privileged as ourselves, and to share my talents with those around me to make a positive change in my community and our world. I am merely one of the many lives that she has influenced throughout her daily life.”

In short, Hutchinson added, Clark’s contributions to others are “more than anyone else I know…She is simply a friend to those who are most in need.”

Clark, who said she never wants patients to feel she doesn’t care, finds her work in women’s health immensely rewarding.

“Women’s health has many seasons. I have worked in reproductive medicine and Ob-Gyn. I have a strong compassion for couples trying to conceive and being there for couples as they go through their prenatal care,” Clark said. “The best part is seeing the end result – a precious newborn. Since I am now a testament of menopause, I can help walk women through that stage in their lives, letting them know they are not alone.”

According to her coworkers, Clark humbly performs her duties with the “patience, compassion, ethics and accountability” she packs in her nurse’s toolbox. Oh, and her extra special tool – a welcoming smile.

Thanks to Clark’s efforts to build lasting relationships with patients and their families, past patients often greet her with, “Do you remember me? You were my nurse when…”

“Some of my fondest memories have been with patients and their families, Clark said.

Clark has taken the challenges of COVID to heart.

“One of the most important things I’ve learned from COVID was that I had to be quick to adapt to new, unchartered territory,” she said. “As nurses, we have seen and heard things I never thought possible. I never want to take a day for granted; I’ve seen too much loss in the last few years.”