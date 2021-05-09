Marlienne Goldin, Cone Health

At the age of 70, Marlienne Goldin received her Ph.D from Watson Caring Theory University. She speaks at conferences nationally about caring for self and others, as well as creating caring and healing work environments.

Goldin considers her staff as family and would do anything to ensure they feel welcomed and safe when they are at work. She organizes team-building outings and community service projects. She even offers her home near the hospital to her staff when weather might make it difficult for them to get to work.

“I love what I do. I love my profession,” Goldin says. “At this point in my life, I like creating caring work environments for nursing staff. Because you can’t keep pouring from an empty pitcher. You can’t keep nurturing others — someone has to feed your soul and your spirit.

There’s always time to “make that human to human connection,” she says. “That’s what nursing is. Caring between nurses and patients, caring between supervisors and staff. Caring is the essence of nursing.”

Coworker Denise Rhew praises Goldin’s passion for helping others grow professionally. “Eighty percent of nurses on her department have their BSN, and most of them got it after they started working on her unit,” Rhew says.