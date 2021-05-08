NC Nurses Association president: 'Nursing is more than a career. It’s a calling. It’s who we are.'

More than 143,000 Registered Nurses currently live in North Carolina, and I have never been more proud to be a part of that group.

National Nurses Week is a time to honor an amazing profession.

It is humbling to look around at my incredible colleagues and see the level of dedication, professionalism, and empathy they display in the face of unprecedented challenges.

The past year has been unlike any other, especially for those of us in health care. With coronavirus vaccines widely available, we might finally be ready to start celebrating again.

However, any celebrations must come with the sobering acknowledgement of the sacrifices too many nurses have already made.

According Kaiser Health News, more than 1,150 nurses have died fighting COVID, making up nearly one in every three health care worker deaths in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic. Other studies show the overwhelming stress of the pandemic has led to more than 20% of all healthcare workers to consider quitting.

But we are still here. Many of us feel nursing is more than a career. It’s a calling. It’s who we are. So, we keep putting on our scrubs and caring for patients.