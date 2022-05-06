Nkechi Benedicta Offor, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Nkechi Benedicta Offor, a Neuro ICU nurse at Atrium Health/Wake Forest Baptist, might be found softly singing a favorite hymn to sooth a stroke patient or wearing reindeer ears to bring a little cheer to patients during the holiday season.

These special connections to patients with neurological injuries and deficits inspired online voters to select her for a special Community Award in the Triad Nurse of Distinction recognition program this year.

“During my days as a certified nurse’s aide, I was privileged to care for patients with different neurological injuries/deficits along with other patients I had at that time,” Offor said.

“I realized that I had a special connection with them, a connection words alone cannot express,” she said. “I was able to bring comfort and satisfaction to patients who could do little or nothing for themselves. Their gratitude and thankful hearts created one of the most uplifting and fulfilling experiences a person can experience.”

This, along with a bucket-load of emotional intelligence, respect, empathy and care, led Offor to her specialty in Neuro ICU.

“Our cases range from disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and muscles,” she said. “We treat cerebrovascular diseases, such as ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, brain tumors and cerebral aneurysm, and neurological conditions such as epilepsy and seizures, Bell’s Palsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, ALS and cerebral palsy.”

Offor’s approach to nursing made a major impression on Tanya Hamm of Clemmons.

“My mother had a stroke. She was in ICU for 24 hours, and ‘NK’ was her nurse. Her nursing skills were excellent, but there are many people with great skills. The thing that set her apart was her compassion for my mother, who was very agitated and unable to communicate,” she said.

Hamm suggested to NK that singing “Jesus Loves Me” would sometimes calm her down.

“NK would sing to her in the most angelic voice….She even located on You Tube the most beautiful rendition of ‘Jesus Loves Me’ that I have ever heard,” Hamm said. “She used her personal phone to play the song while she worked on my mother. My mother immediately calmed down and NK was able to complete her medical tasks. She went beyond the call of duty to try to meet the needs of my mother in a simple, but truly meaningful way. In my opinion, she’s a hero.”

Offor, who says a brief prayer at the beginning of every shift, said she reminds herself to strive to be the “kind of nurse that I would like to take care of me if I were in this situation.”

The young nurse, who was born in Nigeria, added that finding a way to bond with her patients “has helped me deliver my care with ease and helped to bring comfort to my patients while they are on their way to recovery or comfort care…It has also brought some relief to family members; they are much more relaxed knowing that their loved ones are in good hands.”