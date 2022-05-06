Renea Caldwell, Novant Health

Forsyth County residents were grateful when the purple Novant Health pop-up tents sprang up near Hanes Mall in 2020. The tents served as surrogate COVID-19 test sites while larger plans were worked out; emergency rooms were overrun, and pandemic cases were on the rise.

The community can thank Renae Caldwell for her quick thinking. This nurse is laser focused on operational efficiencies; the first to rally on behalf of the patient experience. Her ingenuity and planning skills are just some of the reasons she was named a 2022 Nurse of Distinction.

“These clinics opened early and closed late, and Renae worked countless 15-hour shifts as the process evolved,” said her nomination submitted by Karen Cumbo, Eric Reuter and Anna Woodruff. “She’s a servant leader that has enjoyed working beside the clinical teams, administering vaccines and providing support.”

And that’s exactly what Caldwell did. Her scope of work expanded and from morning to night, she planned, coordinated and brainstormed. She led her team through the tides of the pandemic’s worst days and nights, the first to don PPE and administer tests; later the first to volunteer and administer jabs.

She remained a positive force for her coworkers, and inspiration for her patients.

“While supporting COVID operations, we wanted to take care of the entire community during a time when fear and suffering were at its highest,” said Caldwell, who spent the first 21 years of her nursing career bedside.

“Providing reliable information on testing availability helped us to have a positive impact during a difficult time,” she said. “Administering vaccines and educating about the importance of vaccines made an impact that all of us will forever remember; teaching our community that getting vaccines is as much about taking care of our fellow community members as protecting ourselves.”

Caldwell said, “Working in patient experience allows me the opportunity to hear the voice of the patient from what they need, and the need for caregivers that are compassionate listeners is always the most vital need.”

Caldwell’s nominators praised her organizations skills as one of her strongest talents, and Caldwell leans into it. She was able to move nimbly into a support role that wound up being the heart of the organization.

“Honor is the feeling that initially comes to mind about being named a Nurse of Distinction,” she said. “There are so many who deserve this distinction; I would encourage everyone who knows a nurse to take the time to thank them and listen to why they chose this act of service to others. Personally, I want to tell my Novant Health nurse family that this is for all of them.”