Ryanne Young, Cone Health

Ryanne Young loves softball. But she is “in love” with kidneys.

“I applied to the first nurse-tech position I saw available on Cone Health Career site in 2011, not knowing that I would fall in love with the kidneys and remain with the same patient population for 11 years,” Young said.

After several promotions and honors throughout her career, Young became Cone Health’s first System-wide Nephrology Program Manager (she’s also director of nursing).

“The Kidney Care Unit treats patients requiring the care of nephrology, including end-stage renal disease requiring hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis; acute kidney injury; acute chronic renal disease; renal insufficiency; and kidney disorders,” she said.

Young was selected through online voting as a 2022 Triad Nurse of Distinction community honoree.

In her work, “I like to keep it simple: Be accountable, be honest and transparent, be positive and stay motivated to develop and grow talent around me,” Young said.

As a leader, “I try to communicate in a warm way, take moments to really learn about my staff and show gratitude for the hard work they do daily,” she said. “I understand that my reach goes beyond the workplace, and I have a duty to educate and provide resources to help facilitate a healthier living among our renal patients in our surrounding communities.”

“The passion Ryanne has for this chronically ill population is demonstrated in her drive to insist on access to equitable care,” said Danyel Johnson, a clinical nurse specialist at Cone Health.

Young taught Cone Health leaders that those with chronic kidney problems are often Black, Hispanic or older than 65, Johnson said.

“She convinced decision-makers to commit to expanding services and developing additional processes to ensure quality health care is available for this population,” Johnson said.

This month , construction on two new dialysis units – Annie Penn Hospital and Alamance Regional Medical Center – will be complete, expanding the hospitals’ ability to provide dialysis treatment, Johnson said.

Young gets things done, according to colleagues. “Ryanne was instrumental in the creation of two new job positions designed to focus on successfully transitioning dialysis patients from the hospital back into their community,” Johnson said. “She helped to design education for new kidney patients and created a page on the Cone Health website to inform the community of the services available for people needing specialty kidney care.”

When she talks about “community,” Young means everyone. “Making connections and understanding the needs of the patients has helped me take further steps to provide education and additional resources for all renal patients in our facilities as well as increase community awareness,” she said.

“Nurses care for our patients as well as providing the necessary resources for their support person,” Young said. “Families know these patients better than we do, and it is important to include them in care planning and keep them updated on patient changes and dispositions.”

Young “continues to use her passion, position, and expertise to advocate for growing health care access and opportunities for people in our community who suffer with kidney disease,” Johnson said.