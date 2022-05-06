Savanna Parker, Trellis Supportive Care

Savanna Parker knows how important end of life care is for her patients.

That's why she makes their final moments as special as possible. Much to the appreciation of family and friends, Parker’s kindness is never forgotten — and it’s her passionate energy and love for others that landed her as a 2022 Nurse of Distinction.

“Savanna is one of the most compassionate nurses I know, going above and beyond for her hospice patients and families every day,” said Deborah Barton, who nominated Parker for the honor.

Parker, who has been with Trellis Supportive Care for six years now, created and adopted a program, implementing it on Christmas Eve, just like Santa Claus.

Called Operation Adopt a Grandparent, the project culminated in the wrapping of individual gift bags full of donated (and much-needed) items, as well as Christmas candy and cards. On Christmas Eve last year, Parker and her children delivered the gift bags to more than 100 patients. These sweet gestures and acts of kindness greatly impacted each recipient — but it made a tremendous impact on Parker, too.

“There is something so touching in being involved at the end of one’s journey but it’s very sad and heartbreaking every time,” she said. “I persevere by doing something heartfelt for the family.”

Barton explained Parker’s other creative project as a framed handprint, sometimes involving a poem or a reassuring handwritten note. These framed mementos are then presented to the patient so they can deliver them to family members themselves.

“Patients are my priority, and their happiness on tough days is my goal,” Parker said, relaying graciousness for being honored as a 2022 Nurse of Distinction. “Each one of them — past and present — have impacted me with their stories and the memories we created, making me feel like I’m truly making a difference in their care.”

Barton knows she does.

“She’s an asset to our organization, her patients, and the families she serves here in Stokes County.”