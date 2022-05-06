Sister Martha Hoyle, A Storehouse for Jesus Medical Clinic

Sister Martha Hoyle, medical coordinator for in Mocksville, thought it was a regular Tuesday in March.

On Tuesdays, she, along with other nuns and volunteer medical staff and community members, she opens the free, faith-based, nonprofit clinic to those who need medical care they can’t afford.

But she soon learned March 29 was no “regular” Tuesday. An excited group of nurses, doctors, patients and locals had gathered together to surprise her, Dr. David Cline said.

The surprise was that she’s one of the 2022 Nurses of Distinction honorees. Her response? “I’m humbled,” Hoyle said.

“Sister Martha is an amazingly compassionate nurse who works all hours of the day and night to care for and advocate for those who can’t afford medical care,” said retired nurse Laurie Wesely. “This year she celebrates her 50th jubilee with The Sisters of Mercy and is still going strong.”

Nurse Pat Boger, who volunteers at the clinic, describes Hoyle as a “tireless crusader for the elderly and an advocate for nursing home residents.”

“She’s so generous with her own time and resources, even giving her coat to a drenched young woman at a bus stop,” she said.

“I have been around so long that I have had many fields,” Hoyle said. “I wanted to be a nurse as long as I can remember. I always wanted to help people who were sick and in need. I worked on a general med-surgical ward after graduation for a few years. I felt the call of God to use my skills in the His service. After much soul searching, I entered The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas in Belmont.”

Her “vocation within a vocation” has led to diverse nursing experiences.

“I worked in laying a foundation for a nursing facility for sisters who needed medical care so that they would not have to go into a nursing home. I worked as a school nurse. I worked with AIDS patients in an inpatient facility for the terminally ill, and now in a free clinic for people with no insurance or medical care available.”

Hoyle said she tries to make patients feel important and welcome.

“I go out periodically to welcome the patients by name and ask about their families, and when in a private room, I ask about problems they have shared and encourage them not to give up on life. If they have trouble with bills, housing, or abuse, I work to get them help in whatever areas they need. It is my great desire that they leave feeling loved and cared for.”

Making that connection is especially important, Hoyle said. “When you see someone who is broken by things that life has thrown them, it is vital that they see that someone has confidence in them and is willing to help them navigate their physical and life problems. Without preaching, I hope that they realize that I see the specialness in them and accept them as they are without judgement.”

Boger said Hoyle extends that same care and compassion to volunteers at the clinic.

“She is the consummate caregiver, loving and compassionate. She has gained the love and loyalty of the nurses who volunteer at the clinic. She welcomes us with outstretched arms, not unlike an angel with outstretched wings. She is a credit to our profession.”