Teagan Brawley, Novant Health

If there’s anyone who knows the sacrifice Teagan Brawley has made in her career, it’s her mother.

“She may be my child, but she’s my hero, and I couldn’t be prouder,” says Tiffany Bullins.

Brawley’s four years working in the ICU at Novant included one year in the COVID-ICU.

“When COVID initially hit, our unit was converted exclusively to a COVID ICU,” she says. “Over the last couple months, we have integrated into taking both COVID and non-COVID ICU patients.”

Brawley has seen firsthand the toll COVID-19 takes on patients, their families and health care workers.

“Over the last year, my coworkers and I have witnessed an unimaginable amount of suffering and death,” Brawley says. “Most often, we were the only ones there to be with those suffering because family members were not allowed initially.”

Bullins says her daughter has held the hands of dying patients, braided the hair of a young mother with cancer so she looked more like “Mom” and cried tears of joy as she watched those who defied the odds get wheeled out of the hospital to go home.