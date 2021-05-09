Teagan Brawley, Novant Health

If there’s anyone who knows the sacrifice Teagan Brawley has made in her career, it’s her mother.
“She may be my child, but she’s my hero, and I couldn’t be prouder,” says Tiffany Bullins.
Brawley’s four years working in the ICU at Novant included one year in the COVID-ICU.
“When COVID initially hit, our unit was converted exclusively to a COVID ICU,” she says. “Over the last couple months, we have integrated into taking both COVID and non-COVID ICU patients.”
Brawley has seen firsthand the toll COVID-19 takes on patients, their families and health care workers.
“Over the last year, my coworkers and I have witnessed an unimaginable amount of suffering and death,” Brawley says. “Most often, we were the only ones there to be with those suffering because family members were not allowed initially.”
Bullins says her daughter has held the hands of dying patients, braided the hair of a young mother with cancer so she looked more like “Mom” and cried tears of joy as she watched those who defied the odds get wheeled out of the hospital to go home.
“Her dedication to her patients, her facility, her coworkers and what she does every single night is amazing,” Bullins says. “She has worked so much and hard through this pandemic to not only try to save her patients and treat their ailments but help navigate the isolation while also showing true compassion with their families.”
These circumstances have reminded Brawley, who’s expecting a child of her own, to soak up the time she has with her own family.
“My biggest takeaway from working in the COVID-19 pandemic is to cherish your loved ones and don’t take them for granted,” Brawley says. “Appreciate and truly value the time you get to spend with the people you love, even if it may be limited because of COVID restrictions. During these heartbreaking circumstances, I’ve learned to treasure the time I spend with my family and friends because it can be taken away so quickly.”
“She has a strong work ethic and places her colleagues on her shoulders so they can see beyond what she cannot see.”
- Susan Johnson, employee