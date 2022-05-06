Vi-Anne Antrum, Cone Health

Dr. Vi-Anne Antrum holds a nursing degree, an MBA in business and nursing administration, and a doctorate in nursing practice. Some might describe her as a top-notch nurse, a successful business executive or a skilled nursing administrator. And they would all be correct.

Antrum, interim system-wide Chief Nursing Officer at Cone Health, simply describes herself as a “servant leader.”

“I am a servant leader at heart who loves to see all people succeed, whether it is our patients or our staff,” she said.

Dr. Lobel Lurie of Cone Health nominated Antrum for the nursing honor. “She is a par excellence nursing executive with attributes reflected in the depth and integrity of her work, working relations, advancing nursing science, and the improvement of health of the community. Vi (pronounced vie) truly deserves to be a Triad Nurse of Distinction.”

Professional advancement “defines Antrum’s transformational leadership throughout her 25-year career,” Lurie said. “Nursing is an indispensable strategic partner in health care decisions and must have a seat at the table to elevate the profession of nursing.”

Antrum’s contributions are many. She has led the Nursing Premium Labor Committee, LEAN planning, Culture & Inclusion, Operational Effectiveness, Supply Chain, and nursing efforts for COVID-19.

“She coached and mentored a service line director, ultimately becoming the Chief Nursing Officer for the new COVID hospital for the community at the height of the pandemic,” Lurie said. “The COVID hospital was recognized at the International Hospital Federation Beyond the Call of Duty for COVID-19 program for its response action plan along with 103 hospitals from 28 countries.”

Antrum’s takeaway from her experiences with COVID: “I learned that we can do anything together.”

Adjusting, adapting and innovating to meet needs and demands, Antrum “also created the value analysis steering team (VAST) to standardize equipment across the system (saving $2 million), helped achieve fourth time Magnet designation, Great 100 mentoring program, Executive Nurse Leadership Academy, Daisy Award program, and workplace violence committee. She also exemplifies nursing ethical practice in the boardroom,” Lurie said.

Her leadership extends to the community and beyond. She created a women’s program in a homeless shelter for women needing help starting a career.

“I wanted to know their stories and life goals, ethnic backgrounds, inspire them with vision, possibilities and prepare them for the larger roles in life,” she said. “I shook everyone’s hand intently to show how important this is during a job interview.”

Her gifts of communication and encouragement have led to a 90 percent new graduate retention rate, among the highest in the country. “I work with some of the most incredible nurses on the planet, and my leadership role allows me to impact people with skills, compassion, and empathy,” Antrum said.